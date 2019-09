ČUDESNA SERENA ZA REKORDNE 44 MINUTE IZBORILA POLUFINALE: Amerikanka novom pobjedom ušla u društvo legendi

With her 6-1, 6-0 win over Wang Qiang, Serena Williams becomes the 4th player, male or female, to win 100 matches at a single major joining Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and Roger Federer.

Her 44-minute win is tied for the shortest completed match of the WTA season. pic.twitter.com/qjPqcpg6u6

