CORMIER OPAKO ZAPRIJETIO MIOČIĆU: ‘Nadam se da Stipe ima tenisice za hrvanje….’

View this post on Instagram

Lots of talk about the smaller cage at the Apex lately. Here’s a good visual of the difference between the one they have been using for these Vegas shows and the usual big-arena cage, courtesy of @jakelebowitz74. If you’re wondering why they are using the smaller cage at the Apex now, I’m told it’s because the lighting grid was designed for it, not the bigger one. The plan wasn’t to have UFC events there, rather Contender Series et al. If they put in the bigger cage it won’t be lit well. Which do you like better?