ĆORLUKA JE ZBOG OZLJEDE NAPUSTIO IGRU, SNIMKA STARTA IZGLEDA ZASTRAŠUJUĆE: Evo što je poručio navijačima

Right ankle (poss knee) injury for Lokomotiv Moscow’s Vedran Corluka. Eversion/ext rotation ankle when rolled on. Typically results in medial/high ankle sprain (+/- bony injury). Same mechanism can also injure knee [MCL]. Stretchered off. #ChampionsLeague #AtletiLokomotiv pic.twitter.com/4oKZxkG25l

— InjuryMechanisms (@IMechanisms) December 12, 2019