CONTE NA PRVOJ PRESICI OTKRIO ŠTO PLANIRA S PERIŠIĆEM: Podsjetio na žrtvu čuvenog napadača i poslao Hrvatu jasnu poruku

So from Conte’s presser:

– Perisic will play LWB

– We will play with 3 at the back

– Icardi & Nainggolan 👋🏼

– Conte likes Lautaro

– No Icardi-Juve talks

– Inter do not want to sell him to Juve

– Emphasis on passion/unity

– DD will play CB

– Bastoni likely to stay#ForzaInter

— Mohammed Shakeel (@MShakeeI) July 7, 2019