CLIPPERSI UTIŠALI DALLAS: Slovenac odigrao još jednu maestralnu partiju, a Leonard mu ukrao svu slavu, Zubac strašno zakucao

Luka Doncic had 36 points in the Mavericks' loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

He now has 27 career 30-point games, 1 shy of tying Kevin Durant for the 2nd-most in NBA history prior to turning 21 years old. pic.twitter.com/zlNTHXQfdH

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 22, 2020