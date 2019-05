CHELSEAJEV VEZNJAK DOŽIVIO TEŠKU OZLJEDU U PRIJATELJSKOJ UTAKMICI: Navijači su ogorčeni Sarrijevom odlukom

Loftus-Cheek got injured in the friendly match vs New England in America this morning.

Sarri stressed to the board that we shouldn’t be playing a friendly 2 weeks before the Europa League final.

Disgraceful from the club, Sarri has every right to be livid. #CFC pic.twitter.com/QD2X5QCBST

