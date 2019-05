CHELSEA IZLAZI VATRENOM U SUSRET: Englezi napokon odlučili ispuniti Pašaliću veliku želju

Mario Pasalic wants to stay in Bergamo. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport talks are already underway with Chelsea to sign the player permanently.

Under the current loan agreement it will cost Atalanta 15 Million Euro to sign Pasalic.#GoAtalantaGo pic.twitter.com/EsfizQ38ve

— Atalanta Now (@AtalantaNow) May 8, 2019