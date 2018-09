Transfer spending for big-5 league clubs in 2018 reached €5.8 billion: 2nd highest figure since 2010. -2.4% with respect to the 2017 record year (-9.9% for the summer transfer window only). More in last @CIES_Football Monthly Report at https://t.co/CkgTyqq6d9 pic.twitter.com/gJMwHqCsMA

— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) September 5, 2018