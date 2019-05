BUCKSI SU GA KONAČNO DOČEKALI: Neočekivani junak spriječio Torontovo slavlje u Milwaukeeju

The Bucks take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a 108-100 win over the Raptors.

Milwaukee closed the game on a 10-0 run.

Kyle Lowry was the only Raptors player to make a FG in the 4th quarter.

(Lowry: 5-7 | Rest of team: 0-15) pic.twitter.com/602VU4Ckvh

