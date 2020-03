BRAZILAC THIAGO WILD PRVI JE TENISAČ ZARAŽEN KORONAVIRUSOM: ‘Ovo je podsjetnik za sve da ostanete doma…’

Wow.

Brazilian wild card Thiago Wild, 19 years old, is the first player born in 2000 to win an ATP title!

Beats #34 Casper Ruud 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to take the Santiago crown.

Was ranked outside the top 200 last week, will be #107 tomorrow.

pic.twitter.com/21rRzXvTzE

— José Morgado (@josemorgado) March 1, 2020