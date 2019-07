BRAVO, MAJSTORE! NIKO KOVAČ U BAYERN DOVODI DVIJE ZVIJEZDE: Stižu igrači koji će zamijeniti Robbena i Riberyja

BOOM!

Bayern defining in these hours both signing of Sané from Manchester City and Pepé from Lille for a total amount of 165m€!

Exclusive @TuttoMercatoWeb : Sané to go for 90m€, Pepé for 75m€!

Here all latest details:https://t.co/UjydmxWVsS

— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 12, 2019