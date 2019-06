BRAVO, IGORE: Štimac protiv 114. reprezentacije svijeta ostvario prvu pobjedu na indijskoj klupi

A rock solid performance by the #BlueTigers 🔥💪🏽 earns them the 3⃣rd place spot in the #KingsCup 👑 🏆

.

🇹🇭 0-1 🇮🇳

.#THAIND #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Ym9LjjRzZH

— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 8, 2019