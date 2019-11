BRADONJA RAZVALIO CLIPPERSE: Zubac i društvo svjedočili Hardenovoj čudesnoj večeri, Hezonja dvoznamenkast u porazu Portlanda

James Harden had 47 points and 7 assists tonight against the Clippers.

Harden is the 3rd player in NBA history with at least 70 career 40-point, 5-assist games, joining Michael Jordan (96) and Oscar Robertson (75). h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/vIz1GQgOfc

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 14, 2019