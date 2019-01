BOSANSKA ZVIJER POMELA KRALJEVE: Maestralnom partijom upisao se u povijest, strašni Srbin ušao u društvo jednog od najvećih

Nikola Jokic filled the box score on Tuesday, compiling 19 PTS, 14 REB, 15 AST, and 3 BLK. The last player to reach all of those levels in a game was Larry Bird, who did so twice (1982, 1987). pic.twitter.com/yjPX7SsBS3

— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 2, 2019