BIVŠI IZBORNIK U PROBLEMIMA: Zvijezde Bayerna nezadovoljne Kovačem, procurilo što mu zamjeraju

SportBild | Mats Hummels, James Rodríguez and Javi Martínez are dissatisfied with Niko Kovac. Hummels feels that he is the main victim of Kovac's heavy rotation. Kovac criticized Hummels internally after the Augsburg draw and considers him the weak spot of Bayern's defense. pic.twitter.com/35iRMV1NbO

— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 2, 2018