BILIĆ POKORIO OTOK: Sjeo s legendama za stol, ušao u raspravu i razvalio, bilo ga je milina slušati – uvjerite se sami!

"The players started to wonder, what did we do wrong?"

"I told him go to Man Utd or Juve, don't go to Marseille!"

How disruptive was Dimitri Payet in his last months at West Ham? 🤔

Slaven Bilic shares a fascinating insight on that, and West Ham's transfer policy 👊#PLTonight pic.twitter.com/nEoyM0haUH

— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 13, 2019