BAYERN JE SVE DOGOVORIO S IGRAČEM ZA KOJIM LUDUJE ČITAVA EUROPA? Dovode ga iz redova rivala, a jedna stvar im jako pomaže oko transfera

Dayot Upamecano has agreed to join Bayern Munich. With 1-year remaining on his contract, they hope to get him for less than his €60m release clause. Leipzig doesn’t want to sell him under-value,but his agents are putting pressure on: sell now or loose him on a free 2021. [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/WumQG5b4bZ

— Complaxes (@Complaxes) April 28, 2020