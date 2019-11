BAYERN JE PRONAŠAO KOVAČEVOG NASLJEDNIKA? Na klupu bi trebao sjesti čovjek kojega se zna po samo jednom klubu

In 2016 Wenger sold Gnabry to Bremen for a ridiculous fee of €7M. At that time Arsene knew that Gnabry would move to Bayern two years later so Wenger decided to leave Arsenal in 2017 and take a two years break in order to replace Niko Kovac and train Gnabry at Bayern in 2019. pic.twitter.com/kcYAb2y1C8

