BARIŠIĆ I KATIĆ DOBILI NOVOG SUIGRAČA: Rangers doveo sina legendarnog nogometaša, predviđa mu se sjajna karijera

🗣️ Hagi: “Other people can speak about whether we are comparable but one quality I have inherited from him would be ambition. I am an ambitious guy who will always try to fight, work every day and get better."

👉 Read More: https://t.co/odqbwVg8az pic.twitter.com/IxrBBx6bxn

— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 31, 2020