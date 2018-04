BARCA SLAVILA U VATRENOM DERBIJU NA CAMP NOU: Saurez i Umtiti zabili za veliku pobjedu i novi rekord Primere

3⃣ 9⃣ Barcelona set a new unbeaten record in La Liga 💪, 39 (W32-D7-L0).

> They break Real Sociedad's run of 38 matches (1979-1980).

> It is more than a year since Barcelona's last Liga defeat, a 2-0 loss at Málaga on 8 April 2017.

— Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) April 14, 2018