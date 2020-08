BABIĆ OBJAVIO SNIMKU DOGAĐANJA IZ SCENE: ‘Pogledajte sve te uspješne ljude oko mene. Pobijedio bih svemoćnog Krona tu večer’

View this post on Instagram

Behind the scenes of the biggest fight in my life. Look at all successful people around me!? @dillianwhyte watching my fight although he had biggest fight of his career just two hours away. @tonybellew and @eddiehearn supporting me at ringside! I would have beaten mighty Cronus himself on that night. I am back in training and ready to put another show for the fans. Write me of who you wonna see against SAVAGE? ⬇️⬇️⬇️