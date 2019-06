AUSTRALIJA DOŠLA DO POVIJESNE POBJEDE NAD BRAZILOM: Čuvena Marta izjednačila se s Kloseom i stigla do nevjerojatnog rekorda

Goals conceded by Brazil during each of the last five Women’s World Cup group stages:

2003: ⚽️⚽️

2007: none

2011: none

2015: none

2019: ⚽️⚽️⚽️

All three this year against #AUS pic.twitter.com/uuMbDscKJX

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 13, 2019