Twitter 🔁 [@RoyNemer] |

Three Argentina players are rumored to start against Croatia;

✔ Gabriel Mercado

✔ Giovani Lo Celso

✔ Cristian Pavón

❌ They would come in for Eduardo Salvio, Lucas Biglia and Angel Di Maria! pic.twitter.com/nGqZqGTvPN

— BarcaTimes (@BarcaTimes) June 17, 2018