60 SEKUNDI ČISTE MAGIJE: Tottenhamove zvijezde nisu znale što ih je snašlo, ovo je radila samo Pepova Barca

This Ajax sequence right before van de Beek goal, highlights ten Hag’s plan to attack Tottenham 3-5-2.

– build-up through the sides using attackers runs behind WB

– force right & left CBs to follow Tadic/vdB out-wide, which created spaces for Ziyech & Neres to plunge into #UCL pic.twitter.com/sHrd35xsHZ

— Half-space (@SpaceHalf) April 30, 2019