TALIJANSKI KLUB ŽALIO SE NA IZBACIVANJE U 3. LIGU, A CIJELU SITUACIJU PRATE NA POLJUDU: U svemu bi mogao profitirati upravo Hajduk

BREAKING: Palermo have been sent to Serie C (Italy's 3rd division) due to financial irregularities. They were in the running to get to Serie A & will be replaced by Perugia in the Serie B playoffs 😵

They're expected to make an official appeal to have the decision reversed 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YAngh4tqLz

— Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) May 13, 2019