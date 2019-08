HRGOVIĆEVA POBJEDA ODJEKNULA BOKSAČKIM SVIJETOM: ‘El Animal je poslao jasnu poruku. Nema nikakve sumnje – on ima tu snagu’

💥 EL ANIMAL! 💥

Another KO for Filip Hrgovic who ends this fight in the 3rd round. There is no doubt, he's got the power 💪

📺 Juan Francisco Estrada defends his WBC world title against Dewayne Beamon now on Sky Sports Action! pic.twitter.com/Rf5lMHcMOm

— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 25, 2019