Invites tenders for the sale of the commercial building in Kukuljanovo

I. The property offered for sale is the commercial building of 30,734 m2, at the address Radna zona R 27, Kukuljanovo 361, owned by our subsidiary OTP Aventin d.o.o., located on cadastral plot 3210/4 in cadastral municipality of Kukuljanovo, registered in land registry folio 2115.

II. All Croatian citizens over 18 years of age, legal entities with the registered offices in the Republic of Croatia, and foreign residents (provided that they meet legal requirements for acquisition of ownership in the Republic of Croatia) are eligible to bid.

III. Potential buyers shall submit their non-binding bids (marked: “Bid for Kukuljanovo”) no later than 30 (in words: thirty) days from the day of publication of this tender, in writing, to the address: OTP Banka Hrvatska d.d., Domovinskog rata 3, 23000 Zadar, or by e-mail to faktoring@otpbanka.hr.

IV. The bid must contain:

Data about the bidder (name and taxpayer ID number, or name of the company and its registered office).

Offered price in HRK.

V. The seller will select 3 (in words: three) best bids and contact potential buyers regarding viewing of the property and provision of other details. Viewing of the property will be organised on a work day, subject to prior arrangements made with OTP banka d.d. (contact numbers: 00385 72 201 180 and 00385 72 201 534).

VI. The selected bidders should submit their binding bids within 90 (in words: ninety) days from the day of publication of this tender, as laid down in point III above.

The bank shall enter into the sales agreement with the bidder whose bid it finds most favourable.

VII. The seller reserves the right not to accept any bid, without providing an explanation for such decision, which will in any case be notified to the bidders within 30 (in words: thirty) days from the expiry date for the submission of binding bids.

VIII. For more information please contact OTP banka Hrvatska d.d. at 00385 72 201 180.