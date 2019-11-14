‘VIDITE LI DEMONE U MOJIM OČIMA?’: Mlada je majka ovaj selfie napravila samo par dana prije pokušaja samoubojstva

View this post on Instagram

This picture of me with my children, was taken days before I tried to take my own life ⁣⁣ I’m so glad I failed. Your kids would never be better off without you, momma. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I’ve battled with depression and anxiety for most of my life, but last January is when the darkest corners of my mind, were starting to win. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I was not the best mom because of this. I was sleeping all day, letting the TV babysit my children, and snapping at them way too easily. I wasn’t the mom they had once known. I was morphing into a person I didn’t even recognize. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ One afternoon, while I was sleeping the day away, my five year old came in, looked at me, wearing the same clothes I had been wearing for the past week, knotted hair, medication bottles around me, and said “mommy, why do you always sleep so much” And walked away. It was that moment I realized, I wasn’t okay. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Then the ugly parts of my mind came into play. All I could hear in my head was a voice telling me I was a burden to my kids. I was a burden to everyone, and life would simply be easier for them without me in it. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ So, I decided my easiest way out would be swallowing a mix of pills I was prescribed. I remember crying, emptying the bottles on my bed sheet, googling how much to take, to not wake up again. But I didn’t want to die. I just wanted the pain I was feeling, to stop. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ As soon as I was about to scoop them all up and throw them back into my dry mouth, my mom knocked on my door. She opened it, looked on my bed, and started crying. She hugged me, and told me I needed help, and that I wasn’t a burden. That this wasn’t the way to fix things. We sat there hugging each other for awhile that day. I was reminded that I needed my mom. Just like my kids would need me. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ You can see the demons I was fighting, in this picture. You can see it under the layers of makeup. You can see it in my hollow eyes. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Almost one year later, I’m here. With my kids. Still fighting those voices in my head. Just not alone. I had to accept the help. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ It’s been a long, ugly journey. But I’m here. I’m fighting. ⁣⁣ Your kids need you, momma. You are not a burden. Your kids would never be better off without you.