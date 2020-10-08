RODILA JE ČETVORKE I SAD JE ODLUČILA POKAZATI ŠTO JE TO UČINILO NJENOM TIJELU: ‘Dio mene htio je objaviti samo prvu sliku, ali…’

Iskrena Australka ponosna je na svoje tijelo, ali kaže da bi lagala kada bi rekla da joj se sviđa kako trenutno izgleda
Natalie Maree (30) iz zapadne Australije izazvala je divljenje mnogih kada je nedavno podijelila fotku svog trbuha nakon što je rodila četvorke. Trudnoća može dramatično utjecati na tijelo žene pa ne čudi da nošenje četiri bebe istovremeno ima još veće posljedice.
The same track pants. The same person. The same beautiful body ❤ This was ME. The night before I became a mumma of 5! Every time I look back at these photos they honestly BLOW MY MIND! Isn’t the human body AMAZING? Like seriously! A sperm and an egg (OR in our case FOUR 😱). Two things SO minuscule you need a microscope to see them. Join together to form what ends up being a combination of two people and create a perfect little human. Our organs move and our bodies grow and stretch to house a baby/babies. It then nourishes and protects our young until they are ready to come earth-side. Your body MAY or may NOT be the same after having a baby! BUT when you think about what it has done, that no longer matters! 🙌 Photo 1 & 2 20/07/2020 The night before we had the quads Photo’s 3 &4 26/09/2020 10 Weeks post partum. #postpartum #postnatal #mentalhealth #quadruplets #highordermultiples #stretchmarks #abdominalseperation #diastisrectis #pregnancy #kikiandthequads #9weekspostpartum #quadrupletpregnancy #fertilityjourney #postpartumbody #10weekspostpartum #postpartumjourney #lovetheskinyourin #bodyimage #selflove #selflovejourney #postnataljourney #keepingitreal #thestruggleisreal #motherhood #mumlife #loveyourbody #loveyourself #stretchmarks #healthylifestyle #mumbod #bodyconfidence
Objavila je dvije fotke, jednu na kojoj joj majica prekriva trbuh i jednoj na kojoj je otkriven. “Da sam objavila samo prvu, većina bi vjerojatno pisala da izgledam super za nekog tko je rodio četvorke. Da sam objavila samo drugu sliku, vjerojatno bi komentirali kako trebam biti ponosna na svoje tijelo”, poručila je majka petero djece u opisu.
Unatoč nezadovoljnosti svojim izgledom, htjela je pokazati stvarno tijelo nakon poroda, dodavši kako je ponosna na sebe.
NEVER judge a book by it’s cover… If I ONLY posted the first picture the comments would’ve been along the lines of 'you look great for just having quads’ If I ONLY posted the second photo I would’ve received ‘you should be so proud of what your body has done’ Parts of me and I’m sure many others would JUST want to post the first photo. The other part of me wants to be REAL to prevent a false sense of reality (que social media world). ♡The reality is I grew 4 miracles in this belly! ♡The reality is I feel beautiful in the first photo! ♡The reality is I am GOD DAMN proud of what my body has done and can do! ♡The reality ALSO is I’d be lying to myself and all of you if I said I loved what my belly looks like now. BE KIND 💗 📸 5 Weeks post partum #postbabybelly #kikiandthequads #love #lovetheskinyourin #reallife #reality #bodylove #pregnant #babybump #bodyimage #postpartum #postnatal #mumtum #keepingitreal #pregnancy #highordermultiples #quadruplets #infertility #fertilityjourney #body #quadrupletpregnancy #nicu #journey #premmies #familyof7 #proud
Natalie kaže kako je njezin trbuh podsjetnik koliko je njeno tijelo snažno. Ona i suprug Kahn su dobili prvo dijete u srpnju 2018. godine. Ubrzo su poželjeli još djece, no imali su poteškoća s plodnošću. Liječnici su joj inducirali ovulaciju redovitim dozama hormona, a jedna od nuspojava tih tretmana je mogućnost višeplodnih trudnoća. Iako su bili svjesni toga, nikada se nisu nadali četvorkama.
Presretna majka sada redovito na Instagramu dijeli crtice iz svog života s petero djece, gdje ju pratitelji hvale zbog iskrenosti.
“Dio mene htio je objaviti samo prvu fotografiju, no drugi dio je htio biti realan. Stvarnost je takva da je u ovom tijelu naraslo četvero malih čuda. Osjećam se predivno na prvoj slici. Stvarnost je da sam prokleto ponosna na to što moje tijelo može, no lagala bih kada bih vam rekla da mi se sviđa kako mi trbuh trenutno izgleda”, dodala je Natalie uz fotke.
FAMILY ❤ Our babies are 8weeks old today! As fast as that time has gone, i don't remember a time we didn't have all 5 children. These amazing photos show love, happiness, and our new family of 7, but don't let them fool you. Our nights are long, very tiring and most days we are just putting one foot in front of the other! I know this period won't last forever and we will forget this sleep deprivation feeling. So for now we are just riding it out. Thankfully with the help of some wonderful family and very good friends 🙌. Last week we had the pleasure of having @bobbilockyer from @hedlandphotographer photograph of our family! How adorable are these photos! #kikiandthequads #love #family #newbornphotoshoot #ourfamily #hedlandphotographer #photoshoot #newbornphotography #memories #8weeksold #familyof7 #myheart #newborn #premmies #fertility #fertilityjourney #motherhood #quadruplets #highordermultiples #mumlife #sleepdeprived
Pratitelji su joj poručili da je nevjerojatna i savršen uzor svojoj djeci.
