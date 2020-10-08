RODILA JE ČETVORKE I SAD JE ODLUČILA POKAZATI ŠTO JE TO UČINILO NJENOM TIJELU: ‘Dio mene htio je objaviti samo prvu sliku, ali…’

View this post on Instagram

The same track pants. The same person. The same beautiful body ❤ This was ME. The night before I became a mumma of 5! Every time I look back at these photos they honestly BLOW MY MIND! Isn’t the human body AMAZING? Like seriously! A sperm and an egg (OR in our case FOUR 😱). Two things SO minuscule you need a microscope to see them. Join together to form what ends up being a combination of two people and create a perfect little human. Our organs move and our bodies grow and stretch to house a baby/babies. It then nourishes and protects our young until they are ready to come earth-side. Your body MAY or may NOT be the same after having a baby! BUT when you think about what it has done, that no longer matters! 🙌 Photo 1 & 2 20/07/2020 The night before we had the quads Photo’s 3 &4 26/09/2020 10 Weeks post partum. #postpartum #postnatal #mentalhealth #quadruplets #highordermultiples #stretchmarks #abdominalseperation #diastisrectis #pregnancy #kikiandthequads #9weekspostpartum #quadrupletpregnancy #fertilityjourney #postpartumbody #10weekspostpartum #postpartumjourney #lovetheskinyourin #bodyimage #selflove #selflovejourney #postnataljourney #keepingitreal #thestruggleisreal #motherhood #mumlife #loveyourbody #loveyourself #stretchmarks #healthylifestyle #mumbod #bodyconfidence