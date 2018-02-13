@freelee_official I just want to be naked and free in every post (& I probably will be on new page 😅). I’m so inspired by my jungle surroundings and want to continue with my recent postings but not here. Just doesn't feel right. Not only does this page have tech issues but I have a strong urge to start fresh. To shake off more cobwebs. Even if it means there's just a few hundred of us. Please only follow me if my recent posts are ones you are inspired by @freelee_official I probably won’t post on this account again. I will still talk about authenticity, veganism, minimalism, natural living, offgrid etc #gofreeyourself @freelee_official

A post shared by New Account @freelee_official (@freeleethebananagirl) on Feb 9, 2018 at 5:02pm PST