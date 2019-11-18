MLADA MAJKA ZBOG OVIH FOTOGRAFIJA PRIMA PRIJETNJE SMRĆU: Slažete li se s njenim načinom štednje 1300 kuna mjesečno?

Na Instagramu redovito dijeli lovačke pustolovine svoje obitelji, no njihov način života ne sviđa se svima
Majka troje djece s Novog Zelanda našla se na udaru kritika nakon što je na Instagramu objavila fotografije iz lova. Lucy Rose Jaine (29) lovom se počela baviti kada je upoznala svojega partnera Shanea.
Catching pigs in the rain, in this hardcore Monsoon II Jacket! It’s Ridgeline’s state of the art storm weather outerwear and It’s super warm, completely waterproof, durable AND breathable! It was an extremely wet day but I stayed dry as a bone because of Its adjustable double cuff system, which keeps the rain and blood out! If you don’t already have one, go out and get one!! Look how bloody camouflage I am! Veeeeery stealth 👌🏿🌨 – – – – – – – #ridgeline #ridgelineclothing #pighunting #pighuntingnz #nzpighunting #boarsandbabes #hunting #pighunting #rainyday #blood #pigdogs #wetweathergear #stickingpigs #newzealand #monsoon
U lov vode i djecu
Sada se toliko zaljubila u lov da je ni u devetom mjesecu trudnoće nitko nije mogao odvojiti od lovačke puške. Lucy je za The Sun ispričala kako je velika protivnica tvorničkoga uzgoja hrane te da je veseli što svoju obitelj može prehranjivati organskim mesom.
Wallabie hunting in Waimate! 🦘We had a call from a local farmer to do abit of pest control, so off we bounced!😂 They are a massive annoyance to the farmers in this area so luckily we managed to whipped out a few! – – – – – – – #wallabies #wallabiehunting #pestcontrol #familyhunt #kidsdayout #waimate #newzealand #nzhunting #huntingnz #hunting #4x4playoffroadaccessories #kangaroo #kangaroohunting #ridgelineclothing #ridgeline #southisland #lower #nicetail
U prilog svojemu načinu života kaže da su, za razliku od životinja na farmama, one koje ubije u divljini barem imale ispunjen život. S partnerom u lov ide između pet i osam puta mjesečno, a sa sobom vode i djecu, sedmogodišnju Indie, četverogodišnju Kahu i petomjesečnu Daisy.
Nothing like feeling the earth under your feet while you sneak up on your target. I got this stink a few summers ago on the east coast of the South Island. He tumbled down a slippery slope after I shot him and then so did I! . . . . . #goathunting #goat #goats #hunting_lucyjaine #goatmeat #fillthefrezzer #sustainablehunting #organic #organicmeat #goatcurry #goatstew #dogfood #horns #billygoat #feedthefamily #huntingandfishingnz #ridgeline #ridgelinenz #shehunts #chickswhohunt #womanhunter #hunterchick #femalehunters #familyhunt #huntingnz #hunting #hunt #huntingworldwide #huntinggoats #goathunting #mountaingoats
Uštedi oko 1300 kuna mjesečno
Par uglavnom lovi divlje svinje, ali nađe se tu i jelena, divokoza, zečeva… Lucy kaže kako ovim hobijem uštedi oko 1300 kuna mjesečno. Na Instagramu redovito dijeli lovačke pustolovine svoje obitelji, no njihov način života ne sviđa se svima.
Who says you can’t go hunting while pregnant? This is me 9 months hapu slaying pigs! I said at the beginning of the hunt “I wanna see a mob of pigs!” Next minute we pop over the ridge and there’s about 20 pigs running in all directions! The dogs were off! That’s flick in the background, bloody godfather of pig dogs! 🐕 – – – – – – – #pighunting #pighuntingnz #nzpighinting #hunting #pigdogs #pighuntingdogs #hunting_lucyjaine #fillthefrezzer #sustainablehunting #organic #organicmeat #feedthefamily #motherhood #cull #huntingnz #nzhunting #huntingandfishingnz #ridgeline #ridgelinenz #shehunts #chickswhohunt #womanhunter #hunterchick #femalehunters #familyhunt #huntingnz #hunting #hunt #huntingworldwide #mum #huntingmum
Lucy kaže da je često primala i prijetnje smrću. “Ti ljudi jednostavno nemaju iskustva s lovom. Ili su možda protiv okrutnosti prema životinjama. Ali ne uzimam to srcu”, rekla je za The Sun.
100% best pig hunting trip yet! Thanks babe @247sharnos247 Another mob of pigs speeding along a cliff face before we’d even let the dogs out! Stuck this bad boy while sliding down a skree slope. Like something out of the movies! I won biggest pig and best jaw at the Taieri pig hunting comp! Fizzzzzzzing!!!🤩 – – – – – – – #pighunting #pighuntingnz #nzpighinting #hunting #pigdogs #pighuntingdogs #hunting_lucyjaine #fillthefrezzer #biggestjaw #nicejaw #sustainablehunting #organic #organicmeat #feedthefamily #cull #huntingnz #nzhunting #huntingandfishing #huntingandfishingnz #ridgeline #ridgelinenz #shehunts #chickswhohunt #womanhunter #hunterchick #femalehunters #huntingnz #hunting #hunt #huntingworldwide #mum #huntingmum
Just got this wee board up Cardrona valley! He was tucked away in a cave, dogs were bailing it nicely and I snuck in and shot him! He’s destined for the spit at a friends birthday party! Yeeeha! – – – – – – #niceboar #hunting_lucyjaine #hunting #pighunting #pighuntingnz #nzpighunting #huntingandfishing #pork #bacon #fillthefrezzer #huntingandfishingnewzealand #boarsandbabes #shehuntstoo #outtheredoingit #chickswhohunt #otagopighunting #hunting #huntingnz #ridgeline #ridgelineclothing #pestcontrol #blood #4x4playoffroadaccessories #huntingworldwide #hunthub @247sharnos247
