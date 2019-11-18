Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
MLADA MAJKA ZBOG OVIH FOTOGRAFIJA PRIMA PRIJETNJE SMRĆU: Slažete li se s njenim načinom štednje 1300 kuna mjesečno?

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 18:43 18.11.2019

Na Instagramu redovito dijeli lovačke pustolovine svoje obitelji, no njihov način života ne sviđa se svima

Majka troje djece s Novog Zelanda našla se na udaru kritika nakon što je na Instagramu objavila fotografije iz lova. Lucy Rose Jaine (29) lovom se počela baviti kada je upoznala svojega partnera Shanea.

U lov vode i djecu

Sada se toliko zaljubila u lov da je ni u devetom mjesecu trudnoće nitko nije mogao odvojiti od lovačke puške. Lucy je za The Sun ispričala kako je velika protivnica tvorničkoga uzgoja hrane te da je veseli što svoju obitelj može prehranjivati organskim mesom.

U prilog svojemu načinu života kaže da su, za razliku od životinja na farmama, one koje ubije u divljini barem imale ispunjen život. S partnerom u lov ide između pet i osam puta mjesečno, a sa sobom vode i djecu, sedmogodišnju Indie, četverogodišnju Kahu i petomjesečnu Daisy.

Uštedi oko 1300 kuna mjesečno

Par uglavnom lovi divlje svinje, ali nađe se tu i jelena, divokoza, zečeva… Lucy kaže kako ovim hobijem uštedi oko 1300 kuna mjesečno. Na Instagramu redovito dijeli lovačke pustolovine svoje obitelji, no njihov način života ne sviđa se svima.

View this post on Instagram

Who says you can’t go hunting while pregnant? This is me 9 months hapu slaying pigs! I said at the beginning of the hunt “I wanna see a mob of pigs!” Next minute we pop over the ridge and there’s about 20 pigs running in all directions! The dogs were off! That’s flick in the background, bloody godfather of pig dogs! 🐕 – – – – – – – #pighunting #pighuntingnz #nzpighinting #hunting #pigdogs #pighuntingdogs #hunting_lucyjaine #fillthefrezzer #sustainablehunting #organic #organicmeat #feedthefamily #motherhood #cull #huntingnz #nzhunting #huntingandfishingnz #ridgeline #ridgelinenz #shehunts #chickswhohunt #womanhunter #hunterchick #femalehunters #familyhunt #huntingnz #hunting #hunt #huntingworldwide #mum #huntingmum

A post shared by Lucy Jaine (@hunting_lucyjaine) on

Lucy kaže da je često primala i prijetnje smrću. “Ti ljudi jednostavno nemaju iskustva s lovom. Ili su možda protiv okrutnosti prema životinjama. Ali ne uzimam to srcu”, rekla je za The Sun.

View this post on Instagram

100% best pig hunting trip yet! Thanks babe @247sharnos247 Another mob of pigs speeding along a cliff face before we’d even let the dogs out! Stuck this bad boy while sliding down a skree slope. Like something out of the movies! I won biggest pig and best jaw at the Taieri pig hunting comp! Fizzzzzzzing!!!🤩 – – – – – – – #pighunting #pighuntingnz #nzpighinting #hunting #pigdogs #pighuntingdogs #hunting_lucyjaine #fillthefrezzer #biggestjaw #nicejaw #sustainablehunting #organic #organicmeat #feedthefamily #cull #huntingnz #nzhunting #huntingandfishing #huntingandfishingnz #ridgeline #ridgelinenz #shehunts #chickswhohunt #womanhunter #hunterchick #femalehunters #huntingnz #hunting #hunt #huntingworldwide #mum #huntingmum

A post shared by Lucy Jaine (@hunting_lucyjaine) on

