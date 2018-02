Thank you to @allmyfriendsaremodels for sharing my story regarding sexual abuse in the modelling industry on your site. It makes me so happy to know that their platform, read and enjoyed by so many models, looks out and cares for their consumers. 🖤 This photo was done today with the beautiful @smekka – a woman I admire for her strength, but also a woman I truly get along with, and connect with. She has a pure and good soul. The nude form is natural and beautiful and a photographer should be so lucky as to capture it. A photographer should never take advantage of the trust and vulnerability that goes into working with nude imagery. Rebecca and I discussed this and my violation after we shot, and I was so grateful to have shot nude with her. I love the human form and working with it, so am glad to have reclaimed my use of it in art and photography with such a lovely artist. ❤️ We have some very exciting, flowing energy filled, slightly abstract, yogic like posed images coming for you all soon and I’m very excited. Xx

