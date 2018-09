MANEKENKA OBJAVILA FOTKU NAKON POKUŠAJA SAMOUBOJSTVA: ‘U tim trenucima se moje tijelo borilo protiv mene’

View this post on Instagram

Today is suicide prevention day. *breathes in* I’m going to share something very personal. This photo was taken 2 or 3 years ago whilst I was in ICU in a coma having a breathing machine doing my breathing whilst my body tried to heal from trying to end my own life. In the 2 weeks leading up to this, I had tried to commit suicide 2 times without success. I saw nothing for my life, I didn’t want to be alive anymore, I hated every part of making it through this coma. I saw nothing of my life. After coming out of this coma I was moved to a high dependency ward because I was still very sick and weak. During this time I had a 1:1 nurse and even though at the time I didn’t see or want to believe anything she said, she would tell me how much god needed me to stay on this earth, and how he kept me here for a reason, she was my first main support after waking up, she believed that I deserved life, she helped me gain the strength to walk again. It wasn’t till recently I realised she believed I needed to live to get married, have kids. I look back at this and think fuck if that girl new me now she wouldn’t want to die, my family fucking loves me, and it would have broken them all if I didn’t make it. So that’s just part of the story, but what I’m trying to get at is how important your life is. You are so worthy of life. People love and believe in you. You’re strong beyond words. Talk I can’t emphasise that enough someone will always listen if you speak up. I know for me I wish I had spoken up before ending up where I was. Breaking my families hearts. I am 100% stronger from everything I have been through. But PLEASE don’t let yourself get to where I was, seek help, your worthy of help, it’s okay to speak up! There is so many help lines out there now, don’t be afraid of calling and say you need help. Your life is sooo worth it.