LJEPOTICA S TEŠKOM ŽIVOTNOM PRIČOM: ‘Imala sam 169 kg, provela devet sati na operaciji, a onda me banda silovala’

Ona je dokaz da vas ništa u životu ne može slomiti ako tako odlučite. Danas se naziva najsretnijom ženom na svijetu
Mlada Novozelađanka pretrpjela je stravično grupno silovanje i u najmlađoj dobi bila ozbiljno pretila. Odlučila je promijeniti svoju sudbinu i napokon pronašla ljubav svog života.
Debljala se od 14. godine
Simone Anderson (27) imala je prosidbu kao iz bajke. Njezin dečko Trent Forsyth najprije ju je odveo na let helikopterom, a onda je kleknuo i zaprosio je ispred predivnog jezera Hayes. Anderson je prekrasne fotografije podijelila sa svojih 285.000 fanova na Instagramu.
💍 I SAID YES 💍 On Tuesday 27th 2018 the love of my life proposed to me in the most beautiful place on earth. It was just over three years ago I met a man that I knew one day would be my husband (even if he didn’t then😂😉💍). We have experienced and achieved so much together already in these past few years and I cannot wait to build our lives together. Thank you for making me feel like the luckiest girl alive – I can’t believe I get to call you my Fiancé!!! I am so excited for this new chapter with you @trentforsyth We chose to keep this announcement to ourselves for a few days so we could get in touch with our friends and loved ones and share the special news. I hope you can all respect our decision…. I can’t tell you how hard it has been having to keep this exciting news from you all! Often forgetting the beautiful ring was on my finger in insta stories and photos 💍 PS How bloody well does my Fiancé know me…. even flying two of our closest friends @jonnyscottphoto and @logan_dodds down to hide in the bushes and take photos and video the proposal to document the special moment for us!!!! And later that day even having an engagement shoot planned. My actual dream 😍 I can’t explain how this day felt, I wish I could re live it over and over again. #OnCloudForsyth
Bio je to savršen trenutak za djevojku koja je u proteklih nekoliko godina proživjela više izazova nego što većina uspije u cijelom životu. Od svoje 14. godine dobivala je 10 – 15 kilograma svake godine te joj je vaga na kraju pokazivala jezivih 169 kg.
Odlučila je vratiti se na normalnu kilažu te se podvrgnula operaciji želuca u kolovozu 2014., nakon čega je izgubila zapanjujuća 92 kilograma u samo nekoliko mjeseci. Ali već sljedeće godine život joj se okrenuo naglavačke. Bila je žrtvom grupnog silovanja, što ju je dokrajčilo.
Today we had the most incredible day, Queenstown turned it on for us!! We took a helicopter to the top of the Remarkables and popped a bottle of champagne 🍾 I swapped the Audi R8 from @ignitionselfdrive for a hot red Lamborghini and @trentforsyth lost his mind! We of course had to take it for another drive through the Crown Ranges 😂 Now we are off to Arrowtown for dinner, this getaway has been a dream.
Najgora noć u životu
“Bila sam vani s nekoliko prijatelja. Oko tri ujutro osjećala sam se prilično pijano i znala sam da je vrijeme za povratak kući, ali nisam znala gdje su mi nestali frendovi”, ispričala je Anderson za Daily Mail.
Tada joj je, prisjeća se, prišla nepoznata skupina tipova koji su joj rekli za after party. “Odveli su me u kuću i čim sam zakoračila, znala sam što će se dogoditi. Njih petorica silovali su me dva sata. Učinila sam sve što sam mogla da ih zaustavim, ali imala sam premalo kontrole nad svojim tijelom i bilo je beznadno”, rekla je.
“It was when I stopped searching for home within others and lifted the foundations of home within myself. I found there were no more roots more intimate than those between a mind and body that have decided to be whole.” – Rupi Kaur I have been working out every single day and I have never been fitter or stronger in my life – proud doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel. I have transformed this body from 169kg and barely being able to walk up a driveway to being able train and push myself to my limits. Simple things like being able to sit in any chair I wish and not trying to find the closest car park to what ever I am doing I will never ever take for granted. But my changes didn’t start with the physical they started with the mind, I knew I could not tackle this mammoth task of losing 92kg before I worked on loving myself from the start and loving myself to heath. Bikini is @lillyandlimeswimwear – gals with larger 🍈🍈 definitely check this brand out they have you sorted! Was sent this bikini to trial and I’m so impressed- super supportive and actually holds everything in place. Skin removal surgery @drrepta_plasticsurgery
“Danima nakon napada moje su misli vrludale posvuda. Prijatelji su bili nježni prema meni. Nagovarali su me da odem na policiju, ali nisam imala volje. Samo sam pokušavala procesuirati što se dogodilo. Krivila sam sebe”, ispričala je Anderson.
I never used be be able to get up early, but since by lower body surgery I have made it my mission to reset my sleeping hours. And now my body clock wakes me up naturally between 6 – 6:30am and I love it! Can achieve so much more in my day… coffee also helps ☕️ Morning workout done and now time to prep for my friends wedding! Workout set @mcactivewearmelbourne “MCSIM” for 15% off Flowers @rubyroseflowers PS this is makeup free – honestly can’t thank @loftbeautyboutique for giving me so much skin confidence it’s truly life changing!
Devet sati na operaciji
Prošli su mjeseci dok se nije oporavila i ponovno se fokusirala na sebe. Zahvaljujući svojoj iskrenosti, dobila je više od pola milijuna pratitelja na društvenim mrežama. Počela je dijeliti životne savjete, svoj režim vježbanja te izbor prehrane.
Kao rezultat naglog mršavljenja, ostalo joj je mnogo obješene kože. Bila je na devetosatnoj operaciji, koja ju je stajala više od 20.000 dolara, a uključivala je abdominoplastiku, podizanje i povećanje grudi.
Sitting here curling my hair and seeing my body at different angles and positions and appreciating each and every single one. Your body is the vehicle in which you experience life. Think about it. Handshakes, floating in the pool under the sun, conversations, juicy fruit, kisses, beholding natural wonders. Every single experience you have is facilitated by this mind blowing creation of your body. Be generous to it. Don’t curse it for the way it varies from someone else’s.
“Dok sam bila debela, znala sam da ispod silnoga sala imam dobru figuru. Kada sam smršavjela, moj pješčani sat narušavali su slojevi obješene kože. Znam da bi me danas 23-godišnja Simone, koja je sa svojih 169 kila jedva ustajala iz kreveta, jedva prepoznala. U posljednje tri i pol godine, prošla sam epsku transformaciju kakvu je teško zamisliti”, zaključila je.
Sunday morning run ✔️ Feeling good comes from within. Loving who you are and being kind to yourself are the keys to confidence. People love you because of who you are, not what you wear of what you look like. I am who I am and I’m proud of all of it. Work out gear @cleoharper_activewear Shoes @newbalancenz Jewellery @michaelhillj
