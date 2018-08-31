KAKAV JE OSJEĆAJ UMRIJETI? Djevojka koja je iskusila kliničku smrt prisjetila se tog dramatičnog trenutka

Last week, I ran for the first time in years! I used to love running. If you’ve read my book, you’ll have read the story about my first ever run with Freddie and how my love affair with running began. Well.. when I came out of hospital, it never went back to being that easy. I still loved it but I kept getting shin splints. I went to so many physios that eventually a physio said to me that I needed to either lose weight or stop running. As much as I loved running, that was not a choice. I had finally got to a good place with my body and free of disordered eating and nothing could make me compromise that, not even running. So I gave it up. Then at the beginning of this year, I met a physio and I casually mentioned this. She was shocked. She said she’s never heard that before and it wasn’t true. So I decided to give it another go – this year would be the year I got back into running. I found a woman who specialises in pre-habilitation and we started working on it. It was 6 months of small exercises from building up my ankles to the small muscle on the side of my knee and even at times, resting completely because I was doing more harm than good but eventually I was able to do three 10-second intervals on a curved treadmill. That sounds like nothing, but to me they were everything! Last week, she said I’ve actually been ready to run for a few weeks but she sensed I was too scared to try running because I was still worrying about injury so told me to get some insoles, swap to a proper treadmill and go for it! Last Saturday I did! I did 30 second intervals, 4 times at 11km/hr!! It’s the most I’ve done in years and it’s taken months to get to this point. It’s been hard to be patient, especially cause I’m not patient at all but it was so worth it. Nothing makes me feel more power in my body than running and the only reason I enjoy it is because it’s got nothing to do with weight loss, nutrition or calories. I run because I love it. If you don’t, don’t do it. Life is too short to do something you hate • Sports bra: @elomilingerie Leggings: @lululemon (they don’t do plus size. No clue how I fit into a US size 12. These are 5 years old) Shoes: @nike

