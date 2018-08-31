KAKAV JE OSJEĆAJ UMRIJETI? Djevojka koja je iskusila kliničku smrt prisjetila se tog dramatičnog trenutka

‘U mojoj je glavi to trajalo pet minuta, ali očito se radilo o svega nekoliko sekundi’
Djevojka koja je “umrla” tijekom operacije mozga ispričala je kako izgleda klinička smrt i prisjetila se svoga iskustva. Michelle Elman (25) rođena je s hidrocefalusom, viškom cerebrospinalne tekućine, a liječnici su joj kasnije otkrili i tumor na mozgu.
Last week, I ran for the first time in years! I used to love running. If you’ve read my book, you’ll have read the story about my first ever run with Freddie and how my love affair with running began. Well.. when I came out of hospital, it never went back to being that easy. I still loved it but I kept getting shin splints. I went to so many physios that eventually a physio said to me that I needed to either lose weight or stop running. As much as I loved running, that was not a choice. I had finally got to a good place with my body and free of disordered eating and nothing could make me compromise that, not even running. So I gave it up. Then at the beginning of this year, I met a physio and I casually mentioned this. She was shocked. She said she’s never heard that before and it wasn’t true. So I decided to give it another go – this year would be the year I got back into running. I found a woman who specialises in pre-habilitation and we started working on it. It was 6 months of small exercises from building up my ankles to the small muscle on the side of my knee and even at times, resting completely because I was doing more harm than good but eventually I was able to do three 10-second intervals on a curved treadmill. That sounds like nothing, but to me they were everything! Last week, she said I’ve actually been ready to run for a few weeks but she sensed I was too scared to try running because I was still worrying about injury so told me to get some insoles, swap to a proper treadmill and go for it! Last Saturday I did! I did 30 second intervals, 4 times at 11km/hr!! It’s the most I’ve done in years and it’s taken months to get to this point. It’s been hard to be patient, especially cause I’m not patient at all but it was so worth it. Nothing makes me feel more power in my body than running and the only reason I enjoy it is because it’s got nothing to do with weight loss, nutrition or calories. I run because I love it. If you don’t, don’t do it. Life is too short to do something you hate • Sports bra: @elomilingerie Leggings: @lululemon (they don’t do plus size. No clue how I fit into a US size 12. These are 5 years old) Shoes: @nike
‘Mir i spokoj’
Kada je u dobi od 11 godina imala operaciju da bi liječnici mogli raditi pretrage na njezinu mozgu, umrla je na kirurškom stolu i sjeća se da je lebdjela iznad svog tijela. Govoreći za Loose Women, Elman je smrt nazvala “mirnom i spokojnom” te objasnila kako uopće nije tako strašna kao što ljudi misle.
One of my incredible followers @aqua_maureen told me about a team-building exercise that she heard about called “Battlescar Gallatica” where each member of the team goes around and tells the story behind one of their scars and I LOVED THE IDEA! After all, 100 million people in the developed world acquire a scar EVERY year. That’s a whole lot of scars, and a whole lot of stories. You know my big scars and their big stories… plus that’s all in my book! But how about we talk about some small ones. 🔥 I have two dark burn marks on each knee because when I was 7, I was getting my school book bag out of the boot of the car and I burnt one of my knees on the fumes from the exhaust pipe. So I stepped over to continuing getting my books and I burnt the other knee 😂 🔥 I have a half moon shaped scar on the side of my right calf because when I was 13, I insisted on sitting in the boot of the car of an SVU so that I could surprise my sister when she got into the car from the airport. When I got out, I swung my leg back and caught my leg on half of the exhaust pipe. What is it with me exhaust pipes?! 😂 🔥 I have a half moon shaped scar on the outside of my index finger on my right hand. I was on a ski trip a few years ago, and on the first day, I was washing up a knife from lunch and sliced my finger opened. Ended up in A & E because there was so much blood. Was told I couldn’t get it wet so that was the ski trip, I never ended up skiing! 😂 See, every scar has such a story!! Tell me one of your fun ones, or if you are like me, tell me one of your clumsy ones! #ScarredNotScared • Photo cred: @dailymail Kaftan: @evansclothing Bikini: @simplybeuk
ZBOG JEDNOG SE DETALJA NA TIJELU SRAMILA SEKSATI: ‘Radije sam se brinula nego imala orgazam. Što mi je, dovraga, bilo?!’
INSTAGRAMSKA SENZACIJA SLAVI RAZLIČITOSTI: ‘Nisam debela, već bolesna. Više se ne mislim skrivati jer volim svoje tijelo’
“U mojoj je glavi to trajalo pet minuta, ali očito se radilo o svega nekoliko sekundi. Sjećam se svega što se događalo premda su moje oči bile zatvorene. “Nisam o tome pričala godinama jer sam znala da zvuči pomalo ludo”, priznala je djevojka iz Hong Konga s londonskom adresom.
Things I no longer give a fuck about: 🔥Your opinion of me when I say no 🔥Your opinion of me. Full. Stop. 🔥 My hair being messy 🔥 Being on top of my laundry 🔥 Not being liked by people I don’t respect 🔥 Wearing makeup in order to seem professional 🔥Having to have a reason to let myself rest 🔥 Keeping up with fashion trends 🔥 Your diet 🔥 Ironing 🔥 Wearing heels 🔥 Defining my job title anymore 🔥 Sweat patches in the gym 🔥 Doing life in the “right” order 🔥 Wishing people a happy birthday on FB Wow that just freed up a lot of energy in my life!What do you want to chuck in the “fuck it” bucket? • Also I’ve got a new IGTV video out now – Reading Mean Hate Comments 😂 • Bikini Top: @lillyandlimeswimwear Rings: @theofficialpandora
Veliki ožiljci na trbuhu
Elman je velik dio svog života provela u bolnici i u prvih 20 godina prošla je 15 operacija, uključujući i krpanje probušenog crijeva. Sada, kada joj je zdravlje napokon stabilno, radi kao trenerica samopouzdanja promičući ljepotu tijela. Godine operacija ostavile su joj nekoliko velikih ožiljaka na trbuhu.
I did something silly the other day + read my book reviews. From both amazon + goodreads there are 30 five star reviews but guess which one I focused on? The one three star one. The ONLY non-five star one! The logical, rational side of me knows: 1) I wrote a book that not everyone will like 2) I can’t be liked by everyone so why would my book be? 3) that one of my agents repeatedly told me to stop looking at the reviews … but I did anyway. And the silliest thing is that 3 star review didn’t even come with a comment so I’ve just hypothesised in my head all the reasons why. Realistically, I know this is just another tool for self-abuse. It’s no different to stalking your ex. Except more painful cause my book is my heart + I stopped giving men the power of my emotions. I can’t promise you I’m going to stop checking them but I wanted to share that in case you thought I was immune to other people’s opinions. I am when it comes to my appearance, weight, scars and body… but turns out, not my book. I know I should be focusing on the 30 other reviews and especially the ones who took the time to write longggg passages of love but that’s what the brain does. Don’t worry though, I had a tough love chat with myself and decided: 🔥 I’m not going to make myself suffer more than I need to. 🔥We are going to save a positive message everyday to counteract the bad. 🔥we are not going to base our self-esteem in an external unreliable source and allow that to be the definition of whether this book succeeds 🔥This book has already succeeded because I achieved my goal of helping one person and its published, which is the achievement of a 12 year old goal. 🔥You can’t measure me in stars anyway As a final step to put it into context, I popped into a bookstore for the 1st time since my book came out this afternoon + it finally made my accomplishment feel real! Waterstones Piccadilly @waterstonesvmpiccadilly have only got 2 copies left but I signed them both for you to find 🤗 Love you all + remember no one is immune so be kind today 😘 and I’m going to remember they are critiquing my book, not me 😉🔥 #AmIUgly • 👙: @simplybeuk
Dugo je skrivala svoje tijelo i ožiljke od očiju javnosti, od sedme godine nije odjenula bikini… No, onda je odlučila progovoriti i to joj je pomoglo. “Svaki čovjek ima ožiljke, bilo emocionalne ili tjelesne. Oni su dijelom naše povijesti i trebamo ih nositi s ponosom”, zaključila je Elman, koja na Instagramu ohrabruje ljude da se osjećaju ugodno u svom tijelu.
LET THEM STARE. I don’t know why your eyes are meant to make me avert mine. I don’t know why your looks are meant to make me feel shame. I don’t know why your stares are meant to make me hate my skin. I don’t know why you hate my body so much, but I refuse to join you. Why do we make the assumptions that stares are bad? Why do we assume that we know the thoughts that lie in the heads that are turned? I don’t know why my body got your attention but I’m glad it did because it made you pause. And we all need to be pausing a little more in life. No, I don’t know what they are thinking of me and nor do I care. Opinions are too fickle to base your self esteem on. Let them stare. You would too if you saw such a happy being in such a miserable world of judgements and criticism. Let them stare, and go live your life #ScarredNotScared
Imaš komentar?