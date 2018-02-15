‘GOLA BLOGERICA’ OTKRILA SVOJU MRAČNU PROŠLOST: ‘Bocu tekile pila sam samo za zagrijavanje. Voljela sam stvari koje truju’

‘Uvijek sam naručivala stvari koje truju. Ja sam bila ona osoba koja je imala ludu toleranciju na alkohol. Nitko se nije mogao sa mnom natjecati jer sam ja uvijek mogla popiti više.’
Jessa O’Brien, poznata kao “gola blogerica” jer se obožava fotografirati bez odjeće, progovorila je o svojoj borbi s alkoholizmom. 28-godišnjakinja je, naime, znala popiti čitavu bocu tekile samo za zagrijavanje. Sada ponosno izjavljuje kako je trijezna već dvije godine.
S O B E R Almost 2 years 💖 So last night I opened up to you all about my journey with sobriety (PLEASE watch my story where I posted about it 🙏🏽). Now, I wasn't a raging alcoholic… but like many of us, I loved a good drink… probably in a little more excess than many others around me. Definitely a binge drinking problem. A bottle of tequila to myself as pre-drinks at times. Drinking it from the bottle whilst others had a beer or a wine. Bacardi 151 my choice of drink for years. Absinthe.. the stuff that got you really intoxicated. That was my kind of drink. I always say that I'm not a half-assed kinda girl… and I wasn't with alcohol either. Whilst I've had some of my most memorable moments whilst drunk and created so many fond memories that I will forever treasure, the relationship was toxic at times. Vomiting was a weekend norm. Bad decisions. Blackouts. I don't regret any of it, but it is no longer in alignment with my journey. It had to fall away. There was no room for it on this path. I wanted my connections to come from a depth of authenticity and not blurry haze. I wanted my social life to revolve around something more than just alcohol. Since giving it up, I have realised JUST how engrained it is in our culture. JUST how addictive the thought of a drink is. JUST how low-vibrational it can be. Honestly, I believe it is mind-numbing, and society allows it because of this very reason. It is not expansive. We have plants and all sorts of other natural things that are illegal… probably because they are mind-opening and make us question the current dogma. Things that don't make us so docile. Because of just how engrained it is in our culture, I have struggled with my social life… but I am getting there. Finding alternative ways to socialise. Doing things that are so much more fulfilling on a soul level. Tonight I honour each and every one of you on the path of sobriety. Whether it was an addiction or it no longer serves a place in your life… RESPECT! ✊ it ain't easy!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Thank you all again for the kind and supportive messages after I posted about it on my story last night 🙏🏽 Who else here is on the path of sobriety? 💖
Krenula na putovanje s ruksakom na leđima
U svojoj se posljednjoj objavi dotakla činjenice da je, dok još nije bila navučena na alkohol, voljela popiti koju čašicu u društvu, možda samo malo više nego ljudi oko nje. “U najgorem razdoblju sam naginjala bocu tekile dok su ostali iz ekipe pili vino ili pivo. Bacardi 151 bio je moj prvi izbor jer sadrži 77 posto alkohola. Uvijek sam naručivala stvari koje truju. Ja sam bila ona osoba koja je imala ludu toleranciju na alkohol. Nitko se nije mogao sa mnom natjecati jer sam ja uvijek mogla popiti više”, priča blogerica.
F U N F A C T S ⚡️⚡️⚡️ I have a knack for breaking things 😕 My most inconvenient habit is leaving my keys, phone and/or wallet wherever I put them down and forgetting to take them with me 😫 I DO wear clothing 👏🏽 I dislike touching wet cloths 😂 I used to work for a politician for four years. I have a triple major in Politics, Economics, International Trade and Econometrics 🎓👩🏽🎓📚📝📖💻 I am a certified yoga teacher 🕉 I love going for walks. I love watching Louis Theroux. I do believe in aliens 👽 I've been vegan for almost 3 years 🌱 I believe in helping to better this planet 🌎 I feel a sense of purpose in raising consciousness ✨💕 I thrive on deep-as-f**k conversations about the cosmos and epic, universal, mind-blowing kinda stuff. I am inspired by those being the change they wish to see in this world ❤️ This photo was taken in Tonga 🇹🇴 ❤️ Tell me something random about you… . .
“Nikad nisam naručivala koktele. Ja sam znala popiti bocu tekile od 750 ml dok sam u klubu plesala. Uopće nisam pila svaki dan, prije bi se reklo svaki vikend. Ali svake bih se nedjelje budila s užasnim mamurlukom te sam trebala još koje piće da se uravnotežim”, objašnjava Jessa dodajući kako je, posve klišejizirano, doživjela duhovno iskustvo koje je sve promijenilo. Bilo je to kad se odlučila na sedmomjesečno putovanje s ruksakom na leđima.
Namas'cray – 🤸🏽♀️ The crazy in me recognises and honours the crazy in you 🙏🏽 . . Happy Monday beautiful people 💖 I hope you all have an amazing day and the motivation to start the week off with nothing less than magic ✨ . . #happy #monday #morning #yoga #yogi #yogini #namaste #headstand #sirsasana #yogaeverydamnday #beach #tonga #ocean #nature #natural #gaia #earth #magic #goddess #energy #blessed #beachbum #travel #wanderlust #blog #vegan #conscious #lifestyle #active #health
THE TRUTH ABOUT BLOGGING // Part 2: Time to expand…open for collaboration! // new blog up now 😉 #linkinbio . . This is the second and final part of this article… Yesterday I opened up about the struggle I face balancing a part-time job as well seriously working on this blog. I revealed to you all that I am yet to earn a dollar from my blog, but I am wanting that to change. 💜 Part 2 discusses my on-off relationship with money over the years, my plans to move forward and my open invitation for collaboration. 💜 I am now on a mission to get this blog to a point where it is self-sustainable, so that I can dedicate myself full-time to this gem. I do not believe in making a living based on greed. I do, however, believe in helping one another to thrive and grow. In this world that is mostly based on meritocracy, individualistic desires and capitalistic greed, I believe we need to find our way back to a sense of community living. Collaborating rather than competing, helping one another to thrive in abundance. 💜 I have put together a Media Kit for those who may be interested in collaborating and working together, so please feel free to email me directly at jessa@thenudeblogger or visit my website for more 🙌🏽 💜 I am here…open, honest, genuine and authentic…asking for your help and support. This is me, putting it out there, to you, the Universe, the cosmos and whoever feels called to work with me. Whether it's you, someone you may know or a company you feel is a good fit for The Nude Blogger, send them my way! I am officially open for collaboration! Let's create magic together! ✨✨✨ . . PS.. thank you for all of the warm-hearted well-wishes and encouragement I received after posting part 1 of this article yesterday…you are all so amazing 🙏🏽 Many blessings and much love 💖
UGLEDNA NOVINARKA PROGOVORILA O TEŠKOJ BORBI S ALKOHOLOM: ‘Znala sam popiti cijelu bocu votke’
Pronašla druge načine za zabavu
“Kad sam se vratila kući, bila sam druga osoba. Bilo mi je čudno izlaziti van s ljudima koji su očekivali da ću ja opet piti najviše. Otkad sam raskrstila s alkoholom, uvidjela sam koliko je on ukorijenjen u našu kulturu, koliko navlači i sama pomisao na njega”, kaže blogerica. Priznaje da je to bila njezina najveća i najteža borba u životu, ali da je s vremenom pronašla alternativne načine za druženje.
NEW BLOG: PART 2 // MY 'SKINNY GIRL COMPLEX' AND THE BODY-SHAMING DOUBLE STANDARD // New blog now live #linkinbio . . As a society we have been taught that it is 'rude' to so openly and casually call someone 'fat', and so we avoid doing so in order not to be offensive. On the other hand… I frequently have people around me blatantly state, "You're so skinny". No one bats an eyelid. If anything, other people may actually chime in and emphasise the point. Imagine if I turned around to a fat person and casually stated, "You're so fat"… Well how dare I, right? Socially unacceptable. I'm guessing any witnesses would feel uneasy and I would be considered an insensitive bitch, amongst other things. This is, basically, the double-standard that has given me a 'skinny girl complex'. ✨ So why does this double standard exist? Well in this blog post, I put forward my two cents worth on the matter and open up the discussion. I also discuss what this double standard looks like and what contributes to this double standard. I get candid and touch on the media, fashion and beauty industries as well as the role the pornography industry plays in all of this. ✨ I am here to shed light on the double standards that surround our body-shaming culture and talk about the skinny elephant in the room.. Please show some support, click the link in my bio, have a read and share it with the world! 🙏🏽 We need more love and less judgment! Thank you all always, from the bottom of my heart Xx . . #bodyshaming #truth #skinny #fat #body #positive #journey #selflove #acceptance #love #blog #website #bodyimage #selfesteem #naked #nude #nudity #judgment #shame #feminine #taboo #yoga #yogi #vegan #humpday
NEW BLOG: MY 'SKINNY GIRL COMPLEX' AND THE BODY-SHAMING DOUBLE STANDARD // PART 1 #linkinbio 💕 "Of course she is comfortable naked, she's skinny", "Wait until she's had five kids and she won't be saying all of this", "Eat a roast and you won't feel the cold", "It's because you don't have any fat on you", "Eat more"… and it goes on…and on…and on. These are just some of the examples of body-shaming I have personally experienced…and YES… it is body-shaming…even if I am skinny! You do not have to be fat to be a victim of body-shaming. It is also experienced at the other end of the spectrum, although this aspect tends to fly under the radar a little more…and this is what I am here to discuss today #realtalk 💕 I will release this blog in three parts over the next week or so, merely because there is so much content and I want you to read EVERY single bit of it! 💕 We all have insecurities, and I suppose this has been one of mine. Since starting this blog, this topic was right at the top of my list. I started writing for it months ago, but left it time and time again. It is something I feel so passionately about, but I have been afraid of actually publishing it because, frankly, I am afraid of being judged as narcissistic or attention-seeking. That's the fact of the matter… BUT… My body-positive journey is just as worthy of celebration as someone who has struggled being overweight and come to love the skin they're in. It shouldn't bear any less weight merely because I am skinny. I believe that anytime anybody journeys to accept themselves and their body, this journey is deemed worthy of celebration in itself! So, I know that it is a controversial topic, and I am not here to offend anybody. I am here to shed light on the double standards that surround our body-shaming culture and talk about the skinny elephant in the room.. Please show some support, click the link in my bio, have a read and share it with the world! We need more love and less judgment! Thank you all always, from the bottom of my heart xx . #bodyshaming #doublestandards #truth #skinny #fat #body #positive #journey #selflove #acceptance #love #blog #post #blogger #website #bodyimage #selfesteem
“Na početku mi je bilo grozno jer sam uvijek ja bila duša svake zabave i nisam imala strpljenja piti vodu dok se drugi oko mene opijaju. Ali uskoro sam pronašla načine za druženje s ljudima bez alkohola. Počela sam ići u duge šetnje, na jogu, na sok ili kavu”, kaže Jessa. Život joj se uvelike promijenio, postao bolji i bistriji. “sada se svih sedam dana u tjednu osjećam odlično. Nema više mamurluka. Puno sam produktivnija i pametnija”, izjavila je za Daily Mail.
'Tantra trusts in your body. Tantra trusts in your senses. Tantra trusts in your energy. Tantra trusts in you – in toto. Tantra does not deny anything but transforms everything. ❤️ The first thing is the body. The body is your base, it is your ground, it is where you are grounded. To make you antagonistic towards the body is to destroy you, is to make you schizophrenic, is to make you miserable, is to create hell. You are the body. Of course you are more than the body, but that 'more' will follow later on. First, you are the body. The body is your basic truth, so never be against the body. Whenever you are against the body, you are going against God. Whenever you are disrespectful to your body you are losing contact with reality, because your body is your contact, your body is your bridge. Your body is your temple. ❤️ Tantra teaches reverence for the body, love, respect for the body, gratitude for the body. The body is marvellous, it is the greatest of mysteries.' ~ Osho // Tantra: The Supreme Understanding . . #tantra #student #wisdom #osho #quote #body #love #positive #transformation #evolve #self #sacred #union #feminine #divine #kundalini #shakti #energy #naked #nude #beach #sand #nature #ocean #naturist #blog #yoga #yogi #vegan #wanderlust
Happy Humpday! 🍑 So this was a photo taken at boBRENE (a boutique naturist retreat) earlier this year when I interviewed the married nudists and owners, Bob and Rene, for my blog. Bob was a good sport in helping me to get some cool photos around the nude sanctuary they have created in the foothills of Tamborine Mountain in South-East Queensland 📸 I did a blog post back in July about my first experience at boBRENE #linkinbio I will be finally releasing the interview later this evening, so keep your eyes peeled for my post later tonight 😉 In the meantime, if you haven't already read my previous post about boBRENE, or just want a refresher, click the link in my bio 👆🏼 Have a juicy day all 😝 Xx . . #happy #humpday #nudie #sanctuary #nudist #nude #naked #naturist #retreat #body #positive #freedom #love #normalisenudity
Uklonili joj stranicu zbog golotinje
Blogerica je izdvojila nekoliko savjeta za ljude koji su u istoj situaciji kao ona nekad. “Organizirajte stvari koje biste inače radili sami – s prijateljima. Bilo da je to joga ili šetnja”, kaže. Ona sada izbjegava izlaske s prijateljima koji piju jer joj se ne da sjediti u kafiću i piti vodu. “Vaš bi se krug prijatelja mogao promijeniti, ali oni kojima je stalo do vas, ostat će tu i dalje.”
Rejuvenating at @greenhouse_thebathhouse on this amazing Sunday 💦💦💦 Took me a while to get there, but I finally made it ❤️ Spa, steam room, sauna, magnesium cold plunge pool… all followed by a massage 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽 Wow… I feel so refreshed 💖 Definitely needed a little pampering 🙏🏽 What did you do today to treat yourself? Xx . . #bathhouse #greenhouse #bath #house #relaxation #rejuvenate #sunday #funday #weekend #vibes #refreshed #pamper #treatyourself #wanderlust #chill #love #lifestyle #goldcoast #beautiful #style
First blog post up now!! #linkinbio 'What does being nude mean to me?' 💖 Ok, so this is a question I get asked constantly, and whilst there is so much depth and so many layers to nudity for me, this post touches on some of the key points ✨ I could write about this topic for eons, and I will continue to elaborate on my perspective and the various themes that nudity affects and is affected by (media, sex, body image, self-esteem, self-love etc etc etc). I am so damn passionate about this topic! Click the link in my bio to read the full post 😉 I hope you enjoy the read 😘 Xx . . #blog #post #nudity #nude #nudism #nudist #nature #beach #ocean #sky #natural #naturist #naturism #body #positivity #image #naked #lifestyle #taboo #writer #blogger #summer #wanderlust #yoga #yogi #vegan #divine #nofilter
Jessa je 2016. pokrenula stranicu na Instagramu s ciljem podizanja svijesti o tijelu i u kratkom roku prikupila 42.000 pratitelja. Međutim, sve je palo u vodu nakon što joj je stranica ugašena zbog golotinje. Kasnije su joj vratili pravo na korištenje profila, što je blogerica opisala kao veliku pobjedu za pozitivnu sliku o tijelu. Sada ima više od 76.000 vjernih pratitelja.
Ego says, "Once everything falls into place, I'll feel peace." Spirit says, "Find your peace and then everything will fall into place." ~ Marianna Williamson 💕 . . This is such an important reminder. Too often we're so busy trying to make it all happen that we forget that the best times of creativity come to us when we're able to find peace and just listen. Find peace and let it all flow from you 💫 Have a beautiful Tuesday 💖 . . 📷 via @wildwomansisterhoodofficial . . #tuesday #morning #quote #reminder #ego #spirit #peace #nurture #creativity #mind #body #heart #soul #dreamer #wanderlust #adventure #gaia #divine #feminine #shakti #goddess
We always hear it… 'follow your heart'… ❤️ But what does this actually mean? I watched a touching documentary the other night called 'The Power of the Heart' and it held such a beautiful and powerful resonance. As I have come to understand, sometimes following your heart will challenge you in the deepest of ways. Challenge you to step out of your comfort zone. Challenge you to stop making excuses. Challenge you to stop believing in an illusion you thought was reality. Challenge you to give up that job that dims your creativity and passion. Challenge you to stop settling for a security that is mediocrity. Challenge you to step your shit up!… And once you do, you'll understand why all of this had to happen. Why we are all blessed with a sense of intuition. When we come from the heart, we embrace acceptance. We stop resisting. When we do so, we begin to discover a sense of synchronicity and alignment. Things start to seemingly and magically fall into place. When we allow for the natural order of the universe to unfold, we rediscover bliss 💖💖💖 . . Thank you to @zsnvp for this amazing and magical edit of my photo 🙏🏽 Please check out his work… such a talent 👊🏼 . . #heart #love #alignment #synchronicity #acceptance #universe #magic #bliss #gratitude #moon #stars
