‘GOLA BLOGERICA’ OTKRILA SVOJU MRAČNU PROŠLOST: ‘Bocu tekile pila sam samo za zagrijavanje. Voljela sam stvari koje truju’

S O B E R Almost 2 years 💖 So last night I opened up to you all about my journey with sobriety (PLEASE watch my story where I posted about it 🙏🏽). Now, I wasn't a raging alcoholic… but like many of us, I loved a good drink… probably in a little more excess than many others around me. Definitely a binge drinking problem. A bottle of tequila to myself as pre-drinks at times. Drinking it from the bottle whilst others had a beer or a wine. Bacardi 151 my choice of drink for years. Absinthe.. the stuff that got you really intoxicated. That was my kind of drink. I always say that I'm not a half-assed kinda girl… and I wasn't with alcohol either. Whilst I've had some of my most memorable moments whilst drunk and created so many fond memories that I will forever treasure, the relationship was toxic at times. Vomiting was a weekend norm. Bad decisions. Blackouts. I don't regret any of it, but it is no longer in alignment with my journey. It had to fall away. There was no room for it on this path. I wanted my connections to come from a depth of authenticity and not blurry haze. I wanted my social life to revolve around something more than just alcohol. Since giving it up, I have realised JUST how engrained it is in our culture. JUST how addictive the thought of a drink is. JUST how low-vibrational it can be. Honestly, I believe it is mind-numbing, and society allows it because of this very reason. It is not expansive. We have plants and all sorts of other natural things that are illegal… probably because they are mind-opening and make us question the current dogma. Things that don't make us so docile. Because of just how engrained it is in our culture, I have struggled with my social life… but I am getting there. Finding alternative ways to socialise. Doing things that are so much more fulfilling on a soul level. Tonight I honour each and every one of you on the path of sobriety. Whether it was an addiction or it no longer serves a place in your life… RESPECT! ✊ it ain't easy!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Thank you all again for the kind and supportive messages after I posted about it on my story last night 🙏🏽 Who else here is on the path of sobriety? 💖

