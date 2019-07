DVIJE GODINE ŽIVIO U 61 METAR VISOKOM DRVETU: ‘Tukle su me razorne oluje i pucali su na mene, ali imao sam jasan cilj’

Nate Madsen lived in a tree for 2 years, even completing his degree up there, to save the tree from being felled. One stretch he didn’t touch the ground for six months! Could you do this? I like treehouses but not sure I could. #trysomethingnew #logging https://t.co/uVBwUEjAHk

— Loving 40rty_EastSurrey (@Loving40rty_ES) July 1, 2019