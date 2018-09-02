Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska intervju tjedna Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Životne ispovijesti

STRAVIČNI KOMENTARI

BLOGERICI PRIJETE SMRĆU ZBOG DETALJA NA FOTKI: ‘Sva si lažna, ubij se, treba te zaustaviti’

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 16:50 02.09.2018

Ona ih je doslovno preklinjala da je prestanu zlostavljati

Engleskinja Scarlett London (24) objavila je na Instagramu fotografiju, koja je zapravo bila plaćeni oglas za Listerine, a na njoj ona sjedi na krevetu okružena srcolikim balonima uz natpis: “Najbolji dani započinju osmijehom i pozitivnim mislima. I palačinkama. I jagodama. I obiljem čaja.”

Zlostavljanje u komentarima

Sve bi bilo u redu da njezini pratitelji nisu skužili kako su palačinke koje spominje zapravo tortilje, šalica je čaja prazna, a na dekici je njezina vlastita slika. Blogerica je primila pregršt ružnih kritika, a čak joj se narugala i glumica Amanda Abbington, koja je napisala: “Ima loš zadah. Zato je sama.”

In the last 48 hours, grown men & women, MP’s, women’s equality representatives, journalists, actresses and broadcasters have discovered my Instagram feed and decided to pick it apart online, in front of thousands. Each time I refresh my page, hundreds of new nasty messages pour onto my Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, some of which have contained malicious death threats. There are now hundreds of thousands of tweets circling the internet, shaming me. I implore those mindlessly sharing this content to research who I am as a person, before they further drag my name and image through the mud. Yes, I do adverts on here, but only with brands I genuinely use and would spend money on myself. My feed isn’t a place of reality (let’s talk about Exhibit A – above – I mean who spends their time in such a beautiful city, perched on a ledge, ice-cream in hand and smile permanently affixed to her face, it’s staged guys). Sometimes my photos are whimsical and OTT and a little too pink, but I’m not presenting this as an ‘idealistic’ version of life that young girls should aspire to. Those who follow me will know my reality. I try to raise awareness for the digestive condition I suffer from, the same condition that years ago threatened me graduating from university. My Instagram has been an outlet to show you can be positive and have fun with life, despite this condition. I personally don’t think my content is harmful to young girls but I do agree Instagram can present a false expectation for people to live up to. And I am wholeheartedly sorry if I’ve ever made anyone feel inadequate through my content. My life mission is quite the opposite. I am a strong 24-year-old woman who has experienced bullying in the past. I am and will be okay after this hideous experience. But another young girl or guy as the subject of a targeted hate campaign might not be okay. Please remember at the centre of of every viral storm is a human being. ❤️

A post shared by Scarlett London (@scarlettlondon) on

Ispod fotografije su se nanizale tisuće komentara, a London je priznala da su neki od njih prešli granicu kritike i postali zlostavljački. “Sve se svodi na to da sam ja opasna za mlade djevojke i trebam patiti. Netko me treba zaustaviti. Da se barem ugušim balonima. Trebam se ubiti koliko sam patetična. Da vam budem iskrena, to su čak i pitomiji primjeri”, otkrila je za Daily Mail.

Preklinjala ljude da prestanu

Blogeričina je fotografija postala viralna nakon što ju je netko podijelio na Twitteru uz natpis: Od*ebi ako je ovo ičije normalno jutro. Instagram je smiješna tvornica laži stvorena da se svi osjećamo manje vrijednima.” Post je dobio 89.000 lajkova i mnogi su se složili s konstatacijom. “Sve na ovoj slici je smiješno i lažno”, komentirao je netko.

ZVIJEZDA INSTAGRAMA PRONAĐENA MRTVA! Misteriozan kraj života jedne od najpoznatijih influencerica

Drugi su optužili blogericu da prodaje “lažnu, neprihvatljivu sliku mladim ljudima koje je lako impresionirati”, ističući kako je to jednako loše kao turbo obrađene fotografije u časopisima. London je ljude doslovno preklinjala da shvate kako je iza toga profila stvarna osoba koja pati zbog takvih uvredljivih i zlostavljačkih komentara.

Javna isprika

“Ponekad su moje fotografije ćudljive i pretjerane i previše ružičaste, ali ja to ne predstavljam kao ‘idealističku’ verziju života s kojom se trebaju poistovjećivati mlade djevojke. Oni koji me prate poznaju moju stvarnost. Želim podići svijest o probavnom stanju od kojega patim. Moj Instagram samo pokazuje da možeš biti pozitivan i sprdati se sa životom unatoč bolesti”, kazala je blogerica.

“Osobno ne smatram da je moj sadržaj štetan za mlade cure, ali se slažem kako Instagram može stvoriti lažna očekivanja. Ja se iz dubine duše ispričavam ako se itko zbog mojih objava osjetio manje vrijednim jer moja je životna misija upravo suprotna”, poručila je 24-godišnjakinja.

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 16:50 02.09.2018

Promo

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr