BLOGERICI PRIJETE SMRĆU ZBOG DETALJA NA FOTKI: ‘Sva si lažna, ubij se, treba te zaustaviti’

Ona ih je doslovno preklinjala da je prestanu zlostavljati
Engleskinja Scarlett London (24) objavila je na Instagramu fotografiju, koja je zapravo bila plaćeni oglas za Listerine, a na njoj ona sjedi na krevetu okružena srcolikim balonima uz natpis: “Najbolji dani započinju osmijehom i pozitivnim mislima. I palačinkama. I jagodama. I obiljem čaja.”
The best of days start with a smile and positive thoughts. And pancakes. And strawberries. And bottomless tea. My morning routine is now live on YouTube – and while I don't show you my real bed hair (trust me, it's not pretty), I do give you a little insight into how I start my day in a positive way. Head over to my stories for a swipe up link – and let me know what you think! It features my morning habit of rinsing with Listerine Advanced White to help whiten my teeth. @listerineukireland #BringOutTheBold | This is a paid partnership with Listerine.
Zlostavljanje u komentarima
Sve bi bilo u redu da njezini pratitelji nisu skužili kako su palačinke koje spominje zapravo tortilje, šalica je čaja prazna, a na dekici je njezina vlastita slika. Blogerica je primila pregršt ružnih kritika, a čak joj se narugala i glumica Amanda Abbington, koja je napisala: “Ima loš zadah. Zato je sama.”
In the last 48 hours, grown men & women, MP’s, women’s equality representatives, journalists, actresses and broadcasters have discovered my Instagram feed and decided to pick it apart online, in front of thousands. Each time I refresh my page, hundreds of new nasty messages pour onto my Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, some of which have contained malicious death threats. There are now hundreds of thousands of tweets circling the internet, shaming me. I implore those mindlessly sharing this content to research who I am as a person, before they further drag my name and image through the mud. Yes, I do adverts on here, but only with brands I genuinely use and would spend money on myself. My feed isn’t a place of reality (let’s talk about Exhibit A – above – I mean who spends their time in such a beautiful city, perched on a ledge, ice-cream in hand and smile permanently affixed to her face, it’s staged guys). Sometimes my photos are whimsical and OTT and a little too pink, but I’m not presenting this as an ‘idealistic’ version of life that young girls should aspire to. Those who follow me will know my reality. I try to raise awareness for the digestive condition I suffer from, the same condition that years ago threatened me graduating from university. My Instagram has been an outlet to show you can be positive and have fun with life, despite this condition. I personally don’t think my content is harmful to young girls but I do agree Instagram can present a false expectation for people to live up to. And I am wholeheartedly sorry if I’ve ever made anyone feel inadequate through my content. My life mission is quite the opposite. I am a strong 24-year-old woman who has experienced bullying in the past. I am and will be okay after this hideous experience. But another young girl or guy as the subject of a targeted hate campaign might not be okay. Please remember at the centre of of every viral storm is a human being. ❤️
Ispod fotografije su se nanizale tisuće komentara, a London je priznala da su neki od njih prešli granicu kritike i postali zlostavljački. “Sve se svodi na to da sam ja opasna za mlade djevojke i trebam patiti. Netko me treba zaustaviti. Da se barem ugušim balonima. Trebam se ubiti koliko sam patetična. Da vam budem iskrena, to su čak i pitomiji primjeri”, otkrila je za Daily Mail.
I’ve found my solemates! And they’re in the form of these gorgeous @vionicshoes.uk sandals! Not only are they the perfect accompaniment to any princess dress, but they also have a secret sole that is designed to ‘re-align your body from the feet up’. In other words, they have in-built support to hug the arches of your feet for optimum comfort and to hold your foot in the perfect position. The heels are designed to make sure they stay comfortable on your feet ALL night – so that they carry YOU home at the end of the evening, rather then you carrying them! 🌸 This is a paid partnership with Vionic.
Preklinjala ljude da prestanu
Blogeričina je fotografija postala viralna nakon što ju je netko podijelio na Twitteru uz natpis: Od*ebi ako je ovo ičije normalno jutro. Instagram je smiješna tvornica laži stvorena da se svi osjećamo manje vrijednima.” Post je dobio 89.000 lajkova i mnogi su se složili s konstatacijom. “Sve na ovoj slici je smiješno i lažno”, komentirao je netko.
This is a paid partnership with Volvic. I love you a brunch! Although I COULD use my morning's productively to reply to emails, I always give myself half an hour to 're-enter' the world after sleeping and set me up properly for the day ahead. Staying hydrated usually helps me focus and when I'm looking for something more fruity than a glass of tap water, I keep a bottle of refreshing Volvic Touch of Fruit on standby, with a hint of sugar free watermelon flavour! Ps: this large breakfast spread wasn't all eaten by me but I have ALMOST finished the book on my right! All of Volvic's bottles and caps are 100% recyclable, so don't forget to recycle after consumption.
Drugi su optužili blogericu da prodaje “lažnu, neprihvatljivu sliku mladim ljudima koje je lako impresionirati”, ističući kako je to jednako loše kao turbo obrađene fotografije u časopisima. London je ljude doslovno preklinjala da shvate kako je iza toga profila stvarna osoba koja pati zbog takvih uvredljivih i zlostavljačkih komentara.
With my head in the clouds, the sky is the limit… I don’t know if I’ve shared this on here before but my ULTIMATE goal in life career-wise is to write a book. I’ve been writing mini-novels (and boring my family with them) since I could write. There’s something about illustrating a story through words, and creating a world that anyone reading can dive straight into, that really excites me! So, when I finally have my name on a book cover – I will be the happiest Scarlett in the world! What’s your ultimate career or life goal? I’d love to hear yours! 💕🎉
Javna isprika
“Ponekad su moje fotografije ćudljive i pretjerane i previše ružičaste, ali ja to ne predstavljam kao ‘idealističku’ verziju života s kojom se trebaju poistovjećivati mlade djevojke. Oni koji me prate poznaju moju stvarnost. Želim podići svijest o probavnom stanju od kojega patim. Moj Instagram samo pokazuje da možeš biti pozitivan i sprdati se sa životom unatoč bolesti”, kazala je blogerica.
Cheers to the FREAKIN’ weekend! 🍸and you know it’s going to be a good one when your dress and your drink matches! Thank you @seboutiquehotel for making the most incredible apple-tini’s, which taste even better when accompanied by this incredible view! And also thanks to @jet2pics & @visitmadeira for a wonderful trip! And of course, to @misha_grimes for being the best blonde bestie (& travel companion with a sense of direction to cancel out my lack of) I could wish for! 🌸
“Osobno ne smatram da je moj sadržaj štetan za mlade cure, ali se slažem kako Instagram može stvoriti lažna očekivanja. Ja se iz dubine duše ispričavam ako se itko zbog mojih objava osjetio manje vrijednim jer moja je životna misija upravo suprotna”, poručila je 24-godišnjakinja.
