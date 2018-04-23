U ranoj je mladosti bila depresivna i nije vidjela budućnost za sebe nakon što je izbačena iz srednje škole
S njegovanim plavim uvojcima i zamamnom figurom, nitko nikad ne bi pomislio da je Australka Aimee Stanton (24) – vodoinstalaterka. Ipak, ona se ne da pokolebati iako se svakodnevno bori sa stereotipima.
Excited to be a new ambassador for TAFE Victoria. 😝👌🏻❤️🔨 Swipe up on my Instagram story to read my article. 😃🤪 – – One thing I am focusing on at the moment is working towards helping todays youth explore all their possibilities & the vast range of opportunities out there for them. 🙌🏽👷🏾♂️💂🏻♂️🌎👩🏾🎨🌈👨🏻🚒🧞♂️🤙🌵 – – I want to show them you don’t have to follow the same road as everyone else, teach them life skills & all the fundamentals of transitioning into an adult while making the most out of their life. – – Education is a lot broader than the skills we learn in the class room. This is why I am working on a few projects at the moment that will help open up teenagers’ minds to how fulfilling life can be if they just take that jump out of their comfort zone. – – I am excited for the future & to share my journey with you guys towards helping the youth of Australia to #learnmore & #exploremore 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕
Izbačena iz škole
“Uvijek me mijenjaju za frizerku”, priznaje ljepotica koja se prošle godine natjecala u australskom Survivoru. “Kad sam započinjala s poslom, definitivno je bilo čudnih pogleda. Mnogi ljudi nisu navikli gledati curu na muškom poslu, tako da im vidim u očima da su sumnjičavi”, priča Stanton za Daily Mail.
Packing up my life and moving into a van to travel solo around Australia was the best thing I’ve ever done! What does adventure mean to you? 🌈⛰❤️ Wearing @rusty_australia #rustyallin . . . . . . . . #rusty #surfbrand #aussiebrand #surfclothes #adventureclothes #bathers #australianbathers #allin #doingitanyway #ad #australianadventure #livelifetothefullest #rustyaustralia #doyouadventure #straya #daretobedifferent
“U neku ruku mislim da je to što sam cura zapravo blagoslov jer stalno morate naporno raditi i zaprljati ruke kako biste se dokazali”, kaže. A ona se definitivno dokazala, i to ne samo u svom poslu, već je, uz to, izabrana za ambasadoricu Institucije za tehničko i daljnje obrazovanje (TAFU) u Australiji.
No, njezin životni put nije bio posut ružama. U ranoj je mladosti bila depresivna i nije vidjela budućnost za sebe nakon što je izbačena iz srednje škole.
What an end to a bloody decent weekend of swimming and hiking 💦🏊🏽♀️🌲⛰- apart from the whole hospital thing & getting poached eggs that weren’t runny… it was a solid 10/10 – but let’s be honest any weekend can be a 10/10 if you just get off your arse – on that note, apologises about the wedgie 🌞🌲😝🙌🏽🇦🇺🌍🌈 #itsvanlife
Poslala 140 molbi za posao
“Upisala sam se u školu ljepote jer su sve moje prijateljice išle, ali to nikad nije bio moj san. Onda sam shvatila koliko me ispunjava kad bih u slobodno vrijeme pomagala tati u fizičkim poslovima”, objašnjava Stanton kako je otkrila svoj istinski poziv.
Excited to share with y’all my new website: aimeeadventures.com/mystory/ • To get the ball rolling I have written a blog about my story and how I got to where I am today. It’s a pretty in depth personal blog that dives deep into depression, high school, being a female in a male dominant career & plenty more exciting and raw things! I would love for you to give it a read because it might just relate to you and show you there is always hope! 😊🌈❤️👍🙌🏽👌🏻😝 • thanks heaps for taking the time to read my story, I would love you to share your thoughts on it! 🤙🍔🍻🥑😝👍 LINK IN MY BIO
“Volim raditi s rukama. Nakon 140 poslanih molbi, konačno sam dobila svoj prvi posao iz snova. Definitvno ima ljudi koji nisu navikli vidjeti curu na takvom poslu, ali smekšaju se čim vide da sam ozbiljna”, kaže.
What is the most amazing place you have ever travelled to? A place so bloody beautiful it seemed surreal. The Philippines is a second favourite for me coming in not far behind that time I accidentally fell asleep on the train and ended up travelling all the way to Frankston station, now that was surreal! 💰💊🔪🚬💉🌈❤️👍🌱🌻🌍🙌🏽😊🤙🧡
Stanton je svoju neobičnu strast pretočila i u reality show. Na Instagramu objavljuje fotke kojima želi razbiti predrasude o ženama u muškom poslu. Dosad je prikupila gotovo 11.000 pratitelja. Cilj joj je, kaže, pomoći mladima koji ne znaju što žele raditi u životu.
“Ljudi pretpostavljaju da će te drugačije tretirati jer si žensko, ali to nije slučaj ako se stvarno jako trudiš. Zaista bih bila presretna kad bi se više cura pronašlo u ovom poslu”, zaključuje seksi vodoinstalaterka.
