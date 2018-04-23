Excited to be a new ambassador for TAFE Victoria. 😝👌🏻❤️🔨 Swipe up on my Instagram story to read my article. 😃🤪 – – One thing I am focusing on at the moment is working towards helping todays youth explore all their possibilities & the vast range of opportunities out there for them. 🙌🏽👷🏾‍♂️💂🏻‍♂️🌎👩🏾‍🎨🌈👨🏻‍🚒🧞‍♂️🤙🌵 – – I want to show them you don’t have to follow the same road as everyone else, teach them life skills & all the fundamentals of transitioning into an adult while making the most out of their life. – – Education is a lot broader than the skills we learn in the class room. This is why I am working on a few projects at the moment that will help open up teenagers’ minds to how fulfilling life can be if they just take that jump out of their comfort zone. – – I am excited for the future & to share my journey with you guys towards helping the youth of Australia to #learnmore & #exploremore 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕

