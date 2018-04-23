Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska intervju tjedna Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Životne ispovijesti

UŽIVA U POSLU

BISTE LI JOJ DALI DA VAM PROČISTI CIJEVI? Najseksi vodoinstalaterka se stalno bori s predrasudama: ‘Volim raditi s rukama’

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 10:12 23.04.2018

U ranoj je mladosti bila depresivna i nije vidjela budućnost za sebe nakon što je izbačena iz srednje škole

S njegovanim plavim uvojcima i zamamnom figurom, nitko nikad ne bi pomislio da je Australka Aimee Stanton (24) – vodoinstalaterka. Ipak, ona se ne da pokolebati iako se svakodnevno bori sa stereotipima.

Excited to be a new ambassador for TAFE Victoria. 😝👌🏻❤️🔨 Swipe up on my Instagram story to read my article. 😃🤪 – – One thing I am focusing on at the moment is working towards helping todays youth explore all their possibilities & the vast range of opportunities out there for them. 🙌🏽👷🏾‍♂️💂🏻‍♂️🌎👩🏾‍🎨🌈👨🏻‍🚒🧞‍♂️🤙🌵 – – I want to show them you don’t have to follow the same road as everyone else, teach them life skills & all the fundamentals of transitioning into an adult while making the most out of their life. – – Education is a lot broader than the skills we learn in the class room. This is why I am working on a few projects at the moment that will help open up teenagers’ minds to how fulfilling life can be if they just take that jump out of their comfort zone. – – I am excited for the future & to share my journey with you guys towards helping the youth of Australia to #learnmore & #exploremore 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕

A post shared by AIMEE STANTON 🌈🌍🌞🔥🍺🌻🇦🇺🤙 (@aimee.adventures) on

Izbačena iz škole

“Uvijek me mijenjaju za frizerku”, priznaje ljepotica koja se prošle godine natjecala u australskom Survivoru. “Kad sam započinjala s poslom, definitivno je bilo čudnih pogleda. Mnogi ljudi nisu navikli gledati curu na muškom poslu, tako da im vidim u očima da su sumnjičavi”, priča Stanton za Daily Mail.

“U neku ruku mislim da je to što sam cura zapravo blagoslov jer stalno morate naporno raditi i zaprljati ruke kako biste se dokazali”, kaže. A ona se definitivno dokazala, i to ne samo u svom poslu, već je, uz to, izabrana za ambasadoricu Institucije za tehničko i daljnje obrazovanje (TAFU) u Australiji.

KOLIKO BISTE GODINA DALI OVOJ SEKSI BAKI? Natječe se za miss bikinija s dvostruko mlađim curama i tvrdi da je na njoj sve prirodno osim grudi

No, njezin životni put nije bio posut ružama. U ranoj je mladosti bila depresivna i nije vidjela budućnost za sebe nakon što je izbačena iz srednje škole.

Poslala 140 molbi za posao

“Upisala sam se u školu ljepote jer su sve moje prijateljice išle, ali to nikad nije bio moj san. Onda sam shvatila koliko me ispunjava kad bih u slobodno vrijeme pomagala tati u fizičkim poslovima”, objašnjava Stanton kako je otkrila svoj istinski poziv.

“Volim raditi s rukama. Nakon 140 poslanih molbi, konačno sam dobila svoj prvi posao iz snova. Definitvno ima ljudi koji nisu navikli vidjeti curu na takvom poslu, ali smekšaju se čim vide da sam ozbiljna”, kaže.

Stanton je svoju neobičnu strast pretočila i u reality show. Na Instagramu objavljuje fotke kojima želi razbiti predrasude o ženama u muškom poslu. Dosad je prikupila gotovo 11.000 pratitelja. Cilj joj je, kaže, pomoći mladima koji ne znaju što žele raditi u životu.

“Ljudi pretpostavljaju da će te drugačije tretirati jer si žensko, ali to nije slučaj ako se stvarno jako trudiš. Zaista bih bila presretna kad bi se više cura pronašlo u ovom poslu”, zaključuje seksi vodoinstalaterka.

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 10:12 23.04.2018

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr