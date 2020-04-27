ŽIVOT ČETVEROČLANE OBITELJ U SAMOIZOLACIJI U DOMU OD 32 KVADRATA: ‘Rad od kuće u početku je bio borba, ali snašli smo se’

View this post on Instagram

My list of things I want to achieve while isolating is growing each day? Clean-out every cupboard, grow my business, paint the wall, fix the fence – the list goes on and on. ⠀ Reality check, not much of this is getting done.⠀ I'm just getting through the day. How about you?⠀ ⠀ Reminder. Pause. We can't do it all. ⠀ ⠀ If we achieve one thing today and if that one this is doing the dishes or playing with our children – well done to us.⠀ ⠀ Let's adjust the expectations we place on ourselves.⠀ ⠀ #tinyhauslifestyle 🌳