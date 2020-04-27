Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
ŽIVOT ČETVEROČLANE OBITELJ U SAMOIZOLACIJI U DOMU OD 32 KVADRATA: ‘Rad od kuće u početku je bio borba, ali snašli smo se’

Foto: Instagram/Tiny Haus Lifestyle/Marnie Autor: Magazin.hr 07:37 27.04.2020

Obitelj Prowse živjela je u kući od oko 183 kvadratna metra, što je pet puta više od one u kojoj sada žive

Obitelj koja je izgradila i uselila se u drugi dom u svom dvorištu kako bi mogla dati u najam svoju veliku kuću za dodatnih 770 dolara (oko 5.370 kuna) tjedno, voli samoizolaciju u svom novom domu od 32 kvadratna metra, piše Daily Mail.

Dan (39) i Marnie Prowse (37) iz Sydneya zajedno sa svoje dvoje djece i mačkom odlučili su se prikloniti trendu “tiny house movement (život u malenoj kući)” prije otprilike pet godina, pokušavajući stvoriti “jednostavniji život usredotočen na ono što je zapravo važno”.

Prije toga živjeli su u kući od oko 183 kvadratna metra, što je pet puta više od one u kojoj sada žive.

Ne mogu biti sretniji

Unatoč nekoliko izazova koje su uspješno svladali dok su živjeli u malenom prostoru u samoizolaciji radi pandemije koronavirusa, Marnie je rekla da ne mogu biti sretniji nego što jesu.

“To nas motivira da nastavimo dalje s jednostavnim životom. Više pečemo, konzerviramo voće i povrće, ne naručujemo dostavu hrane, pa svaki obrok spravljamo kod kuće. I to radimo kao obitelj. Nas četvero često smo okupljeni oko stola te valjamo tijesto za pizzu ili pravimo desert”, kazala je.

“Čudno je to jer smo prije samoizolacije živjeli drugačije. Jedna je kćer bila pet dana tjedno u školi, druga u vrtiću tri dana, ja sam radila od doma, a suprug je pet dana radio u svom uredu. Sada smo svi doma po cijeli dan, svaki dan”, rekla je.

View this post on Instagram

Dan & I are now both working at home with our two children, homeschooling and social distancing. How are we getting through:⠀ ⠀ – When we built our Tiny Haus, we converted our shed into a guest room for our parents. Now that we are virtually visiting – we have set-up an office in their space.⠀ – Created a family calendar to manage our meetings and looking after kids to ensure no clashes⠀ – Take turns. Dan is working during the day, while I take care of the girls. I'm working in the evening while Dan has the girls⠀ – Play-based learning⠀ – Life skills education: cooking, chores, gardening⠀ – Reading books⠀ – We live on the doorstep of the National Park: Bushwalking, mountain bike riding and learning about nature⠀ – Making time to spend quality time together before bed, even if its just half-hour chatting over a glass of wine⠀ ⠀ Yes, there have been hiccups along the way, and there will be more. On the most part, it's been a positive experience, and we're making the most of the extra time we get together.⠀ ⠀ 🌳 #tinyhauslifestyle

A post shared by TINY HAUS LIFESTYLE | Marnie (@_tinyhaus) on

Uredski prostor koriste na smjene

Marnie kaže kako čak imaju i bazen od 33 kvadratna metra koji je skoro iste veličine kao i njihova malena kućica.

“Izgradnjom male kuće, mogli smo si priuštiti stvari koje se dobro uklapaju u naš životni stil. Imamo svoj bazen, vrt i prostor gdje palimo logorsku vatru. Time smo boravak u kući učinili ugodnijim”, pojasnila je.

No, radi pandemije koronavirusa morali su u samoizolaciju što i nije bilo baš lagano, obzirom da se njih četvero moralo “ugurati” u prostor od 30-ak kvadratnih metara.

“Rad od kuće u početku je bio borba, jer u našoj kući nije bilo mjesta za privatni uredski prostor u kojemu bi se moglo nesmetano raditi i telefonirati. No, snašli smo se i koristimo ga na smjene”, rekla je Marnie te je dodala kako njezin suprug ured koristi tijekom dana, a ona navečer.

View this post on Instagram

Toy rotation is presently on overdrive.⠀ My tips for managing this and keeping excess toys at bay:⠀ – Bring out part of the play experience over a few days. For example, if playing with dolls, first bring out babies, next day changes of clothes, next day pram, next day something else etc. This tends to keep engagement in the activity for longer.⠀ – A change of scenery. Same toys, different location. In the morning the play is set-up in the lounge room, later onto the deck, then girls play area and onto the yard.⠀ – My kids don't stay focused on one game for a long-time. I have the next activity in mind like craft, drawing, books, cooking, home picnic or outdoor exercise.⠀ ⠀ #tinyhauslifestyle 🌳

A post shared by TINY HAUS LIFESTYLE | Marnie (@_tinyhaus) on

