ŽIVOT ČETVEROČLANE OBITELJ U SAMOIZOLACIJI U DOMU OD 32 KVADRATA: ‘Rad od kuće u početku je bio borba, ali snašli smo se’

Obitelj Prowse živjela je u kući od oko 183 kvadratna metra, što je pet puta više od one u kojoj sada žive
Obitelj koja je izgradila i uselila se u drugi dom u svom dvorištu kako bi mogla dati u najam svoju veliku kuću za dodatnih 770 dolara (oko 5.370 kuna) tjedno, voli samoizolaciju u svom novom domu od 32 kvadratna metra, piše Daily Mail.
Dan (39) i Marnie Prowse (37) iz Sydneya zajedno sa svoje dvoje djece i mačkom odlučili su se prikloniti trendu “tiny house movement (život u malenoj kući)” prije otprilike pet godina, pokušavajući stvoriti “jednostavniji život usredotočen na ono što je zapravo važno”.
Prije toga živjeli su u kući od oko 183 kvadratna metra, što je pet puta više od one u kojoj sada žive.
Ne mogu biti sretniji
Unatoč nekoliko izazova koje su uspješno svladali dok su živjeli u malenom prostoru u samoizolaciji radi pandemije koronavirusa, Marnie je rekla da ne mogu biti sretniji nego što jesu.
“To nas motivira da nastavimo dalje s jednostavnim životom. Više pečemo, konzerviramo voće i povrće, ne naručujemo dostavu hrane, pa svaki obrok spravljamo kod kuće. I to radimo kao obitelj. Nas četvero često smo okupljeni oko stola te valjamo tijesto za pizzu ili pravimo desert”, kazala je.
“Čudno je to jer smo prije samoizolacije živjeli drugačije. Jedna je kćer bila pet dana tjedno u školi, druga u vrtiću tri dana, ja sam radila od doma, a suprug je pet dana radio u svom uredu. Sada smo svi doma po cijeli dan, svaki dan”, rekla je.
Uredski prostor koriste na smjene
Marnie kaže kako čak imaju i bazen od 33 kvadratna metra koji je skoro iste veličine kao i njihova malena kućica.
“Izgradnjom male kuće, mogli smo si priuštiti stvari koje se dobro uklapaju u naš životni stil. Imamo svoj bazen, vrt i prostor gdje palimo logorsku vatru. Time smo boravak u kući učinili ugodnijim”, pojasnila je.
No, radi pandemije koronavirusa morali su u samoizolaciju što i nije bilo baš lagano, obzirom da se njih četvero moralo “ugurati” u prostor od 30-ak kvadratnih metara.
“Rad od kuće u početku je bio borba, jer u našoj kući nije bilo mjesta za privatni uredski prostor u kojemu bi se moglo nesmetano raditi i telefonirati. No, snašli smo se i koristimo ga na smjene”, rekla je Marnie te je dodala kako njezin suprug ured koristi tijekom dana, a ona navečer.
