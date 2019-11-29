ŽENA LEGLA GOLA NA KAMEN, PODIGLA NOGE I SABLAZNILA INTERNET: ‘Imam osjećaj da bi ovo značajno pokvarilo moj odnos sa susjedima’

Liječnici vam možda baš i ne bi ovo preporučili…
Instagram je ovih dana ostao zatečen objavom jedne Amerikanke koja je s korisnicima ove društvene mreže, a posljedično i sa cijelim svijetom odlučila podijeliti svoju naviku sunčanja svog anusa.
Iako se taj dio ljudskog tijela često opisuje kao mjesto gdje sunce ne sja, to nije tako u slučaju Meagan, dizačice utega iz Kalifornije, koja sebe opisuje kao ‘isjeliteljicu, učiteljicu i majstoricu tantre’.
Za potrebu fotografije koja je digla prašinu, Meagan je legla gola na kamen, podigla noge u zrak i prepustila se sunčevim zrakama.
View this post on Instagram
☀️Perineum Sunning PART 2☀️ 🍑I was recently interviewed for an article on this, so I thought I’d share more: Perineum sunning is an ancient Taoist practice that originated in the Far East. In Taoism, the perenium or Hui Yin is called the “Gate of Life and Death.” This is a gateway where energy enters & exits the body. I first learned about perineum sunning through my studies of Taoism and Tantric practices. Mantak Chia speaks about this in his work, as does my friend @ra_of_earth . 🍑The benefits of perineum sunning include: 🌞 •It brings in prana or solar energy from the sun into the organs within the body which strengthens the organs. 🌞 •Perineum sunning prevents against the leakage of chi or life force energy from the body. This in turn sustains health & longevity of the physical body. •Increases creativity and creative output. •Aids in a healthy libido & balanced sexual energy. •30 seconds of sunlight on the perineum is equivalent to being in the sun all day with your clothes on. •It regulates the circadian rhythm and promotes deeper sleep. •Grounds and connects you to the Earth. •Increases your personal magnetism and amplifies the auric field. •Better focus & mental stimulation. •Regulates hormone function in the sex organs. ⚡️ 🍑My experience with perineum sunning has been profound. I have been practicing this for a few months now. I start my day with 5 minutes of perineum sunning & feel energized for hours. I no longer rely on coffee for energy to start my day because I am getting my energy from the sun. I also am experiencing better sleep and require less sleep due to boost of overall energy. • 🍑I would highly recommend this to anyone who is seeking optimal health & wellness and to those looking to connect with their sexual energy in a balanced way. • 🍑The main advice I have that this practice is meant to be done in the time of 30 seconds to 5 minutes MAX in the sun. 🌞 •‼️‼️THE INTENTION OF THIS IS NOT TO TAN YOUR BUTTHOLE‼️‼️ • 🌞 Sunscreen is not required & all you really need is 30 seconds of sun exposure. The ideal hours of the day to do this are between 7-9 am. #ButtholeSunning #SexualHealing #TaoistPractices
U objašnjenju je napisala kako se radi o sunčanju perineuma i da je to drevna taoistička praksa. “U taoizmu perineum se smatra ‘vratima života i smrti’. Na tom mjestu energija ulazi u tijelo i izlazi iz njega”, pojašnjava Meagan.
Dodaje i kako sunčanje perineuma pomaže sa spavanjem, povećava kreativnost, sprječava curenje životne energije što sveukupno pomaže u zdravlju i dugovječnosti.
Društvene mreže su, očekivano, ovu objavu dočekale samo kako one to znaju.
“Imam osjećaj da bi ovo značajno pokvarilo moj odnos sa susjedima”, napisao je jedan korisnik.
Ljudi su bili, malo je reći, zatečeni, no liječnici baš i ne preporučuju ovakav tretman.
“Nema nikakvih dokaza da ovakvo sunčanje ima koristi za naše fizičko zdravlje. Dakako meditacija i prakticiranje ‘mindfullnessa’, kao i podizanje razine vitamina D dobri su za naše psihičko i fizičko zdravlje, ali ne smijemo ugroziti zdravlje kože tijekom izlaganja suncu”, rekla je za Insider dr. Diana Gall.
Imaš komentar?