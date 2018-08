RJEŠENJE PROBLEMA: Znanstvenici stvorili kondom koji ‘pruža osjećaj kao da nemate ništa’

The condom of the future: Extra-slippery ‘hydrogel’ contraceptive that feels like you’re wearing nothing at all wins $1million in government backing https://t.co/GGpJxwWrO1 #Birthcontrol #TheSydneyMorningHerald #RobertGorkinPhDMBA

— PhD Career Link (@PhDCareerLink) August 9, 2018