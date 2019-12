PRANJEM ZUBA PROTIV SRČANIH BOLESTI; Znanstvenici tvrde: Evo koliko često to trebate raditi da bi imalo učinka

Heart & #circulatory #deaths before the age of 75 are rising for the first time in 50 years. @TheBHF say there were 42,384 deaths of under-75s in 2017, compared with 41,042 in 2014. According to a new #study, brushing your teeth more often may hold the key https://t.co/I5m4ePw18Q

— DOC Defibrillator (@DOCdefib) December 4, 2019