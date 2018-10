PLAYBOYEVA ZEČICA LIJEČI RAK NA KONTROVERZAN NAČIN: ‘Znam da mogu završiti u zatvoru, ali to mi je jedina šansa’

View this post on Instagram

National press today Daily Mirror and Daily Mail discussing my choice to fight cancer for a second time using alternative treatments Thank you for all the love and kindness everyone I've never known such support I'm feeling good and training as per usual smashing out up to 5 to 6 hours a day in my sports which I'd never be able to do if spending the 2 years they recommend in hospital 😱 I'm hoping my Mri in December shows a reduction in the cancer growth and can go back to living my dreams ❤️❤️❤️