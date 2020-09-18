Operacija koja se popularno naziva ‘Barbie stražnjicom’ njoj je doslovno spasila život
Djevojka kojoj su liječnici morali zašiti anus i ukloniti debelo crijevo kako bi joj spasili život kaže da ljudi još uvijek ne znaju dovoljno o bolesti crijeva “koja se ne može vidjeti”. Rosie Campbell (28) iz Essexa dijagnosticirana je Crohnova bolest, a uz to je patila i od upalne bolesti crijeva (IBD) te ulceroznog kolitisa – i to sa samo 12 godina.
✨ I am SO pleased with the @nuskin products I have been using on my skin, and the Lumi Device! After a week I already have noticed the benefits and difference! My pores are shrinking and my skins plumper! OBVS no filter needed on this photo! As I said before editless and filterless all the way! ✨ Having IBD can affect your skin alot, I have suffered with boils, spots, grey dark eyes the list goes on! Definitely worth trying this! Its been a game changer for me ⭐️
“Teško je ljudima objasniti da vi zapravo nemate rektum. Operacija kroz koju sam prošla zove se proktokolektomija, a često je poznata i kao “Barbie stražnjica”. Morala sam to operirati jer bi mi se stvorio karcinom”, izjavila je Rosie za Daily Mail.
Crohnova bolest dugotrajno je stanje koje uzrokuje upalu sluznice probavnoga sustava. Upala se najčešće javlja u posljednjem dijelu tankog ili debelog crijeva, ali može zahvatiti bilo koji dio probavnog sustava.
Fekalije odlaze u vrećicu na trbuhu
To stanje može uzrokovati kroničnu bol, gubitak kilograma, proljev i umor, a smatra se da oko 500.000 ljudi u Velikoj Britaniji trenutno živi s upalnom bolešću crijeva. Campbell su operacijom uklonili debelo crijevo i rektum, ostavivši joj samo zdravi završetak tankog crijeva koji se provuče kroz trbušnu stijenku i formira se stoma (otvor) koja se zove ileostoma.
“Izvana izgledate dobro, no iznutra je potpuno drugačija priča. Debelo crijevo više nemam jer bi me to ubilo, ali to što ovako izgledam ne znači da nisam prošla svašta”, rekla je Rosie. Ova 28-godišnjakinja priznaje kako je “izgubila dio onoga što je bila” kada je operirala anus, ali smatra da je zbog svega toga postala boljom osobom.
❌ Stoma site and Soreness ❌ • • I uploaded this onto my story to show the also not so glamorous scenes behind having a stoma. Coming up to my 15 year anniversary of having a stoma I have spent years with this and much worse. Bleeding, soreness, itching, dermatitis, pussing and much more. Having tried many different brands of bags, creams, tablets, antibiotics and so on! THANKS TO ALL THAT SENT ME IDEAS TO HELP 💜💜💜. This is pretty much life, this will heal and then get sore again. Yes having less read skin is the goal, but having something stuck to your skin day in day out causes this, having Crohns causes this too. I normally have a long bath, bagless and that really does help too. • • This is another side affect that us Ostomate and IBD warriors go through everyday. Breaking the Stigma is what we all want to achieve and to make people aware of what we go through and we still push through and achieve what we want in life. • • This is a life long condition, Chronic. This stoma I have for life, unless theres a break through in medical history and they can do bum hole transplants! 💜😂 • • #crohns #awareness #breakingthestigma #crohnsdisease #monday #crohnsandcolitis #crohnsandcolitisuk #stoma #ostomate #ostomy #ileostomy #colostomy #crohnsandcolitisawareness #ukblogger #invisibleillness #colitis #barbiebutt #soreskin #stomastyle #instafashion #blogger #health #followforfollowback #selflove #selfconfidence #body #bodyawareness
“Tugovala sam, ali zapravo mi je drago što sam prošla sve ovo. Mislim da mi je draže ovo nego ono što je moglo biti”, iskrena je Campbell, koja često razgovara s ljudima o svojemu stanju.
Lets talk about scars and disfigurement 🍑 • • This is my new bum! From a previous post today I posted about the battle with fistulas I have had and the heartache they can cause! In 2012 I had a barbie butt done (removal of rectum) I have no bumhole! So really my bum is cleaner than yours LOL 😆 • • Anyway so my bum never healed well after surgery, I had the op done whilst relapsing and having MRSA! I was in a bad way, after the surgery the wound broke down and more leaking started, another 4 years passed and I was in for plastic surgery in 2016, I never realised when going for that op what I would be left like! They removed lots of diseased crohns tissue and used skin grafts, muscle and tissue from my bum and made me a new more healed bum! Again this didnt heal and I was under the knife 4 times in 4 months, unable to sit or walk far and in dressing clinic most days to ensure my grafts didnt die. One did 😥 But still to this day I have more fistulas form and more leaking and more pain! This is why it has been hard for me to have babies, because of the extensive perianal disease and surgery and also my perianal crohns has always been so complicated that I always knew in my heart of hearts that I would never get to my end goal easy! Still not where I want to be but I hope one day I have no leaking and no pain! I can hope right? • • These scars stop me walking down a beach showing my bum because its an odd shape and I feel embarrassed, when having this op I had just come to terms with my stoma then I had a new obsession the scars! I would wear long tops and hide my bum and this went on for a long time! Its a hard thing to explain, being different is hard sometimes! But from all the hard work the IBD community are putting into raising awareness its changing! And slowly having these scars and educating others on this is easier! I dont really know anyone whos had as much work on their bum as me and I dont even have a Kimmy K 😂🍑 heres to breaking the stigma more and more!
Poruke podrške na Instagramu
“Ljudi ne znaju kako razgovarati s vama i kada ljudima kažete da nemate anus, oni reagiraju u stilu: ‘Kako misliš, nemaš?’. Na to im kažem: ‘Nemam. Da imam, pretvorila bih se u karcinom i to bi me ubilo.’ Ipak, odlučila sam živjeti, i tu sam. Volim svoj život”, ispričala je optimistična djevojka.
💜💜 June last year, was my first ever stoma photo I shared. I had never shared a photo with my stoma out ever before that! It was the same day this pic was taken, my stoma skin is sore and I didnt feel my best but after hearing and reading so many amazing stories from the people I followed I wanted to share my story too. I felt like I was lieing and not being honest by posting bikini snaps and not showing this side too. • • Fast forward a year and I am so glad I done it, so glad I lifted the weight off my shoulders of hiding a massive part of my life from people, because if im honest I felt worried people would be mean to me. But the truth is, you find some inner peace with sharing your story, and it helps others too! I get so overwhelmed with the amount of support and the messages I get daily and I love replying and helping people anyway I can. After all thats the reason I did this page! By helping you all, I helped me. It took a long time to get here but I am here..!! 💜 • • Heres to more positivity, less negativity more making bodies and ALL bodies normal, and post the pic with no make up, no filter, no edit, post the pic with cellulite showing, post the pic with spots showing, scars showing!! Always be true to you! Every single person and their body is beautiful! 💜💜
Nakon što je BBC Stories emitirao kratki dokumentarac o njoj, Rosie je svojim pratiteljima na Instagramu priznala kako su njezin inbox preplavile poruke podrške.
“Ovo je bolest koja mijenja život i utječe na svaki dio vašega života! Fizički i psihički. Nitko ne odlučuje biti bolestan, operirati se i imati stomu. Uvijek budi dobri!”, savjetuje ova 28-godišnjakinja.
Following on from @lettingitalloutofthebag post about the right to die? I shared this article last night after reading it on another ostomates page. And it saddened me so much. I was 14 when I was told it was life or death and I needed a stoma, I fought against doctors for 6 months, with poo leaking from my vagina and bum, in agony and slowly wasting away. 35kgs and almost bald. They overruled me and because I wasnt over 16 I had to have it done. For a better quality of life. I understand to some death seems like the better option than living with the thought of a stoma forever or even a short while. I also would of rather died than have it, but now having it 15 years when I was told I would need it for a year and a half or 2 years max was a hard pill to swallow. Life is life in my eyes, a stoma isnt all that bad. I chose life, I will keep choosing life over and over again, even if I spend my life having days of pure anxiety, changing a bag, worried of it leaking and still having severe Crohns symptoms I choose life! I think of those who wish they had life, the people dieing everyday, those with cancer, those who wish they could have another hour with loved ones, I choose life. Each person has their own opinions and I get that, but most people who face fear of a stoma in the face all go through pretty much the same emotion. Mine was worrying what people would say, not meeting someone, not living life, being bullied, it smelling, and what I could wear? Iv had alot of problems with my stoma, but again, I choose life. Lifes precious, your thoughts change, when your unwell your judgement is cloudy, your not thinking right and I know that, I almost allowed myself to die by not having it done. And now I look how far I have come and how lucky I am. 💜 DONT EVER BE ASHAMED
