Nekoliko jednostavnih rješenja protiv opeklina od sunca

Opekline su noćna mora svih koji odu na ljetovanje, a ponekad su jednostavno neizbježne. Tko može ostati budan baš cijelo vrijeme na plaži?
Ako ih već ne možete spriječiti, evo kako ih možete liječiti…
My #throwbackthursday pic… That epic 2nd degree sunburn I got from only twenty minutes of walking with my feet in the water at Clearwater Beach. I went throw massive blisters, my legs turning purple, two weeks of Charlie horses every time I stood up, swollen feet and ankles for over a week, two ER visits and a massive lecture from the doctors about how that twenty minutes bumped up my skin cancer risk. Could not even shave for like a month! Will never walk along a beach without at least SPF 40 sunscreen again. Ever. Unfortunately this wasn't the worst sunburn I've had in my life…that is a story for another day. Wear that sunscreen folks wear the sunscreen… 😳 #mistyannesphotography #florida #2nddegree #sunburn #sunscreen #cancerrisk #wearit #clearwater #ocean #fairskin #badsunburn #lessonslearned
1. Čim vidite crvenilo, BJEŽITE!
2. Stavite rashlađeni ručnik ili gazu na crvenilo
3. Opeklinu možete ublažiti i mlijekom, ali nikako ne stavljajte led
4. Namažite je aloe verom
5. Možete staviti i zeleni čaj
6. Hidratizirajte kožu, pijte puno vode, a protiv bolova pijte ibuprofen
7. Za ozbiljne opekotine svakako potražite liječničku pomoć
