Donosimo spas

Nekoliko jednostavnih rješenja protiv opeklina od sunca

Foto: Kelly Sue DeConnick/Flickr Autor: Magazin.hr 13:03 21.07.2015

Opekline su noćna mora svih koji odu na ljetovanje, a ponekad su jednostavno neizbježne. Tko može ostati budan baš cijelo vrijeme na plaži?

Ako ih već ne možete spriječiti, evo kako ih možete liječiti…

My #throwbackthursday pic… That epic 2nd degree sunburn I got from only twenty minutes of walking with my feet in the water at Clearwater Beach. I went throw massive blisters, my legs turning purple, two weeks of Charlie horses every time I stood up, swollen feet and ankles for over a week, two ER visits and a massive lecture from the doctors about how that twenty minutes bumped up my skin cancer risk. Could not even shave for like a month! Will never walk along a beach without at least SPF 40 sunscreen again. Ever. Unfortunately this wasn't the worst sunburn I've had in my life…that is a story for another day. Wear that sunscreen folks wear the sunscreen… 😳 #mistyannesphotography #florida #2nddegree #sunburn #sunscreen #cancerrisk #wearit #clearwater #ocean #fairskin #badsunburn #lessonslearned

A post shared by Misty 📷 🐚 🌅 (@mismis121_) on

1. Čim vidite crvenilo, BJEŽITE!

#vacuum #hiding #crazycatlady #Winston

A post shared by Nicole Goggans (@therealnicoleg) on

2. Stavite rashlađeni ručnik ili gazu na crvenilo

3. Opeklinu možete ublažiti i mlijekom, ali nikako ne stavljajte led

THANK YOU

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

4. Namažite je aloe verom

 

5. Možete staviti i zeleni čaj

6. Hidratizirajte kožu, pijte puno vode, a protiv bolova pijte ibuprofen

7. Za ozbiljne opekotine svakako potražite liječničku pomoć

 

