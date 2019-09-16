NAKON POROĐAJA DOZNALA DA IMA RAK: ‘Bojim se da ću biti mrtva za godinu dana. Što će biti s mojom bebom?’

Liječnici su joj na početku davali pogrešne dijagnoze i nepravilno je liječili jer njezino rijetko stanje nisu odmah prepoznali
Britanka Joanna Heard (34) samo je šest mjeseci nakon rođenja kćeri saznala da boluje od opake bolesti, a sada je iskreno progovorila o strahu koji je osjetila kada joj je liječnik priopćio stravičnu dijagnozu. U srpnju joj je, naime, dijagnosticiran rak pluća u četvrtom stadiju, nakon čega je mislila da će brzo umrijeti i ostaviti svoje dijete bez majke.
Svega mjesec dana poslije, ustanovljeno je kako je Joanna ALK pozitivna, što znači da ima kinazu anaplastičnog limfoma, rijetku genetsku mutaciju koja uzrokuje rak pluća. Ta bolest uglavnom pogađa ljude mlađe i srednje dobi, bez obzira na to jesu li pušači ili ne. Budući da nije pušačica, Joanni nije bilo ni na kraju pameti da bi mogla tako oboljeti.
Sve ju je to shrvalo. Pomislila je da ima svega godinu dana života te da neće imati priliku promatrati kako joj kći odrasta, no liječnici su joj rekli kako je očekivani životni vijek kod takve dijagnoze oko sedam godina.
‘TREBAO SAM PRIJE REAGIRATI NA SIMPTOME…’: Ožalošćeni muž ispričao kako je njegova žena umrla od raka samo tri dana od dijagnoze
View this post on Instagram
I've been torn about posting this but you know what, this is the reality of Cancer. This is last night. . Oxygen mask, IV line, bandages on wrists where I've had to have blood drawn straight from the artery to test oxygen levels ( worst pain ever) not even knowing what my own name was I was so confused and disoriented. . . I woke up feeling out of sorts, we were all tired from our recent trip away and Freya was full of chest infection and had had a bad night. I felt really weak and lethargic and just generally like dog shit. I knew I had a another infection, I was just waiting on results back from the doctors because they seem incapable of ordering tests in a timely manner and by now I was 7 days past my last antibiotic and infection was still raging. . . Then the sickness started, I couldn't stop throwing up. I was boiling hot one minute, freezing the next. I was so confused I didn't know what day it was. Daniel had never seen anything like it, it was terrifying. . . So we called Oncology who sent me straight to hospital. My oxygen levels were so low, the nurse thought she had a faulty machine. I've been x rayed (you'll remember my new oncologist didnt xray me on 3rd, had she have done they would have spotted the Pnuemonia I now have) had an ecg, been on oxygen for 15 hours and iv antibiotics all night. And I still feel shocking. . . So I'm being kept in for now, while they get the pneumonia under control and attempt to regulate my oxygen levels. . I'm missing Daniel and Freya like crazy, I've never spent the night away from them before. Feeling sad but I know I'm in the best place! . I'm gonna kick this infections ass (eventually) and then I'm coming for you Cancer, you cockwomble! #justamammafightingcancer #cancercanfuckoff #cancerwarrior #cancersucks #cancerblogger #blogger #alkpositivelungcancer #alk #lungcancer #support #blogger #cancerblogger #justamammafightingcancer #alkpositivelungcancer #alkpostive #sideeffects #cancersucks #fuckoffcancer #raisingawareness #lungcancer #cancerwarrior #blessed #loveofagoodman #positivevibes #positivemind #positivebodyimage #cancer
Hrpa promašenih dijagnoza
Joanna se na Instagram blogu @justamammafightingcancer opisuje kao “ALK-pozitivna ratnica protiv raka”. Kaže da joj blog pomaže u prihvaćanju činjenice da je teško bolesna te u svakodnevnim borbama. Želi ljudima reći kakva je to bolest. Priznaje da su joj se mračne misli uvukle u glavu otkako je dobila dijagnozu.
“Činilo mi se nestvarnim. Imala sam osjećaj da se takve stvari događaju nekim drugim ljudima. Nekako imam osjećaj da ću biti mrtva za godinu dana. Kroz glavu mi prolaze misli hoću li prihvatiti kemoterapiju ako mi ponude, isplati li se to”, rekla je Joanna za Mirror.
Liječnici su joj na početku davali pogrešne dijagnoze i nepravilno je liječili jer njezino rijetko stanje nisu odmah prepoznali. Mislili su kako se radi o infekciji prsnog koša, upali pluća pa čak i pleuritisu (upali dvoslojne opne koja dijeli pluća od stijenke prsa).
CURU (26) KOJA JE PREBOLJELA RAK DOJKE PONIZIO TROL NA TINDERU: Pitao ju ima li velike si*e, ona mu očitala lekciju
View this post on Instagram
Little update. I'm now in the ICU and being very well looked after. . I've had to stop taking my cancer drugs. There was talk this afternoon that I had pneumonitis which is a bad side affect of Alectinib and would mean I could no longer continue with that treatment 😭 . . Luckily though, they've had my blood cultures back and I have pneumococcal bacterial infection. And I say luckily as the alternative was far more scary! As its mainly in my lung they're classing it at pneumonia but it's the same bacteria responsible for sepsis and meningitis. . . I'm on 3 different strong doses of antibiotic to treat all 3 along with an IV steroid. I've just seen the consultant who said I'll be here for a good few days at least as they want me 100% fit before they discharge me. . . My oxygen levels are improving, I've gone from needing 90% to 75% over the last few hours and my stats are holding stable at 94%. . . So I'm resting up and concentrating on getting better. Once I shift this infection once and for all I can concentrate on fighting the cancer! . . . . . #blessed #loveofagoodman #positivevibes #positivemind #positivebodyimage #cancerwontwin #justamammafightingcancer #cancercanfuckoff #cancerwarrior #cancersucks #cancerblogger #blogger #alkpositivelungcancer #alk #lungcancer #support #blogger #cancerblogger #justamammafightingcancer #alkpositivelungcancer #alkpostive #sideeffects #cancersucks #fuckoffcancer #raisingawareness #lungcancer #cancerwarrior #1in2 #cancer #bloggingcancermamma #macmillan #mammablogger #mummyblog #roycastlelungcancerfoundation
Brzo se umara
“To pogađa sve više i više mladih ljudi, a ne nudi svaka bolnica testiranje stanica koje pronalazi ovako rijetke oblike. Nije svaki onkolog u zemlji svjestan toga, što je prilično zastrašujuće. Važno je dijeliti znanje o ovoj groznoj bolesti”, dodala je ova Britanka.
Joanna se zbog svoje bolesti sve brže umara te ne može dugo hodati. Svakodnevno pije posebne skupe lijekove, no s obzirom na to da bi kroz nekoliko godina mogla postati imuna na njih, trebat će neko drugo rješenje.
Iako se nosi s teškom sudbinom, mlada se majka veseli svemu što je još čeka. Tako je otkrila da će se iduće godine udati za svojega partnera Daniela i učiniti što više može da pomogne onima koji se bore s istim problemom kao ona.
View this post on Instagram
Little mirror selfie to celebrate the last day of steroids!!! . Six bastard weeks I've been on them! I've had every side effect they cause times 10 and as I may have mentioned once or twice, I've put on 2 fucking stone 🙈 . Operation 'Chuff off Chubb' is now in full swing as I attempt to get back to a managable weight and then I can go Wedding dress shopping!!! If that doesn't kick my ass into swapping the chocolate bar for a kale leaf then nothing will! . . But as always, I have the love of a good Man who doesn't care what I weigh. The support of everyone around me to support my journey and finally, you amazing lot. Your support on even my most miserable days never waivers and I appreciate all the love! ❤❤❤ . . You guys Rock!! . . . #blessed #loveofagoodman #positivevibes #positivemind #positivebodyimage #cancerwontwin #justamammafightingcancer #cancercanfuckoff #cancerwarrior #cancersucks #cancerblogger #blogger #alkpositivelungcancer #alk #lungcancer #support #blogger #cancerblogger #justamammafightingcancer #alkpositivelungcancer #alkpostive #sideeffects #cancersucks #fuckoffcancer #raisingawareness #lungcancer #cancerwarrior #1in2 #cancer #bloggingcancermamma #macmillan #mammablogger #mummyblog #roycastlelungcancerfoundation
Imaš komentar?