NAKON POROĐAJA DOZNALA DA IMA RAK: ‘Bojim se da ću biti mrtva za godinu dana. Što će biti s mojom bebom?’

View this post on Instagram

I've been torn about posting this but you know what, this is the reality of Cancer. This is last night. . Oxygen mask, IV line, bandages on wrists where I've had to have blood drawn straight from the artery to test oxygen levels ( worst pain ever) not even knowing what my own name was I was so confused and disoriented. . . I woke up feeling out of sorts, we were all tired from our recent trip away and Freya was full of chest infection and had had a bad night. I felt really weak and lethargic and just generally like dog shit. I knew I had a another infection, I was just waiting on results back from the doctors because they seem incapable of ordering tests in a timely manner and by now I was 7 days past my last antibiotic and infection was still raging. . . Then the sickness started, I couldn't stop throwing up. I was boiling hot one minute, freezing the next. I was so confused I didn't know what day it was. Daniel had never seen anything like it, it was terrifying. . . So we called Oncology who sent me straight to hospital. My oxygen levels were so low, the nurse thought she had a faulty machine. I've been x rayed (you'll remember my new oncologist didnt xray me on 3rd, had she have done they would have spotted the Pnuemonia I now have) had an ecg, been on oxygen for 15 hours and iv antibiotics all night. And I still feel shocking. . . So I'm being kept in for now, while they get the pneumonia under control and attempt to regulate my oxygen levels. . I'm missing Daniel and Freya like crazy, I've never spent the night away from them before. Feeling sad but I know I'm in the best place! . I'm gonna kick this infections ass (eventually) and then I'm coming for you Cancer, you cockwomble! #justamammafightingcancer #cancercanfuckoff #cancerwarrior #cancersucks #cancerblogger #blogger #alkpositivelungcancer #alk #lungcancer #support #blogger #cancerblogger #justamammafightingcancer #alkpositivelungcancer #alkpostive #sideeffects #cancersucks #fuckoffcancer #raisingawareness #lungcancer #cancerwarrior #blessed #loveofagoodman #positivevibes #positivemind #positivebodyimage #cancer