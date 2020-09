LIJEK ZA NJEZINU BOLEST JE – ORGAZAM: Kljukala se jakim tabletama 12 godina, a sada po cijele dane masturbira – i to na osam načina!

View this post on Instagram

It’s #WorldSclerodermaDay and almost the end of Scleroderma Awareness Month. I’ve stayed quiet this month simply because I’ve been so damn tired. Chronic fatigue is kicking my butt and I’ve sat back and chosen to enjoy the messages shared by my fellow scleroderma patients instead. But, as it’s WSD, I wanted to share a little message to raise awareness of what it's like living with a condition that impacts the lives of over 2.5 million people worldwide. In the UK, there are approximately 19,000 people who live with a type of the condition but there is still no real cure for the condition. My symptoms began when I was 14 and I’ve wrestled with the condition ever since. It even took nearly a decade to get a confirmed diagnosis. I now know that I have localised scleroderma, sometimes known as generalised plaque morphea, which means that it affects various parts of my skin. It also causes joint pain and fatigue. I’m not sure if I will ever have a life that’s not impacted by the symptoms of scleroderma but I have learned to embrace my ever-changing scars. They may look different from week to week and I may never stop acquiring new ones, but I love every single one. So, if you ever see someone with similar scars, remember that staring is rude (😘) and there are more people than you think struggling to cope with hidden illnesses. (Photo one credited to @sophiemayanne for the #BehindTheScars project) If you want to learn more about the condition, check out some of these accounts of people who live with it and foundations who support it: @georginapantano @memyselfsclero @wearesruk @mimiscleroderma @chichidevayneofficial @projectscleroderma