LIJEK KOJI PIJU I HRVATI IMA KATASTROFALNE POSLJEDICE: ‘Više se ne mogu seksati, dođe mi da se ubijem’

**Before starting therapy: • Liver enzymes and cholesterol levels should be measured. Also every month during treatment. • Every woman should do a pregnancy test before starting treatment as this drug is very teratogenic (harms the fetus). **During therapy: • Drink a LOT of water as this drug is known to cause dehydration. You can also use lip balm and a moisturizer. • Avoid sun exposure as this drug is photosensitive. It is also preferred to apply sunscreen. (SPF 30 and above is preferred) • Females who are in their childbearing age, should use two contraceptive ways to avoid pregnancy. (Condoms/diaphragms + oral contraceptives) • Sudden discontinuation of the drug might result in treatment failure and pimples will start to show again. • Hair removal techniques while on this medication: only shaving. It is forbidden to do laser, sugar or wax. • Be careful while driving at night, as this drug might affect your eye sight. • Make sure to take this drug with food or treatment failure may occur. • Wait 1 month, preferably 3 months, after end of therapy to get pregnant. • Do NOT donate blood while on this drug and wait 1 month after you finish it before you can donate. Reference: National Health Services (NHS) and National Institute of Health (NIH) #acne#isotretinoin#roaccutane#pregnancy#blooddonation#pregnancy#contraindication#teratogen#childhealth#contraception#dehydration#fluids#spf#sunscreen#food#absorption#driving#sight#vision #nih