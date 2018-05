DJEVOJKU SKORO UBILA VLASTITA KOSA: ‘Imala sam stotine napadaja i postala ćelava, nisu znali što mi je’

Honestly it’s not the medals that I’m proud of. It’s the things I’ve overcome to win them. It’s surviving the seemingly unsurvivable and fighting back. It’s the hours at the gym, failing but always getting back up. I’ve proved those who said I could never do it that I can! pic.twitter.com/qqJA6So4BF

— Natasha Coates (@NatashaCoatesGB) November 9, 2017